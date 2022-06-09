Judds Brothers opens Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament with 5-4 comeback win over Pinnacle Bank

The summer always seems to treat the Judds Brothers American Legion baseball team well.

Last year, the team made up of Lincoln Northeast players saw a 16-win improvement from the spring varsity season to summer Legion, and things are looking up for Judds Brothers once again.

After an 11-17 record in the spring, Judds Brothers pushed its summer record to 6-3 with a comeback win over Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) on Thursday. A two-RBI triple from Connor Wilken in the eighth inning led Judds Brothers to a 5-4 win over Pinnacle Bank in the opening round of the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament at Sherman Field.

“What I like about the summer is that the guys are a little more relaxed and excited to see each other,” Judds Brothers coach Kyle Parker said. “We’ve been having a lot of fun so far.”

Judds Brothers' fun has also coincided with a difficult schedule to start the summer. Just ask pitcher Will Schuman, who has faced the likes of Carpet Land (Lincoln East), Millard South and now Pinnacle Bank already this year. Schuman allowed two runs in five innings of work on Thursday, with Pinnacle Bank’s Bennet Bruns and Ian Schrieber providing the RBI hits.

With its only offense coming from a Jacob Stroh solo home run in the second inning, Judds Brothers trailed 2-1 for much of the game as Pinnacle Bank starting pitcher Karter Chamberlain struck out four batters in 6 1/3 innings on the mound.

“It’s not great when you go to Northeast and you see a kid named Chamberlain dominating you for six innings,” Parker said of the son Northeast baseball and Husker legend Joba Chamberlain.

However, Judds Brothers finally broke through in the seventh inning with a pair of walks, an error and a wild pitch that tied the game at 2-2. It was much of the same in the eighth inning when Cody Bruss and Nathan Brown reached base on a walk and error before Wilken’s two-RBI triple.

Wilken also came around to score on a wild pitch, an insurance run that proved to be crucial when Pinnacle Bank’s eighth-inning rally produced two runs but fell short of extending the game any further.

“Our guys battled, and to get where we want to be you have to beat pitchers and teams like that,” Parker said. “It’s a tough win and it’s always great when you can battle back.”

Pinnacle Bank shook off its tournament-opening loss by bouncing back with an 8-1 win over Beatrice immediately afterward. Pinnacle Bank’s (8-4) efforts at the plate paid off the second time around with six runs in the final two innings of the game.

Tommy Worster had a key two-RBI double earlier in the game before Cam Newell hit a two-run homer and Cal Newell also had an RBI triple as Pinnacle Bank totaled 12 base hits compared to five for Beatrice.

“Cal has been tearing the cover off the ball lately so it’s good to see him come up with runners in scoring position,” Pinnacle Bank coach Mitch Vernon said.

Starting pitcher Alex Wenta also delivered an impressive performance on the mound as he struck out six batters and allowed just one run for the complete-game win.

Action continues in the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament at three sites around Lincoln on Friday, with both Judds Brothers and Pinnacle Bank still having a shot at making the championship game on Sunday.

