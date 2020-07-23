Judds Brothers bounces back in a big way in Legion city tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After getting run-ruled less than 24 hours earlier, Judds Brothers responded in a big way during the second day of the American Legion senior city tournament.

The Lincoln Northeast squad upended one of the city's top teams, Pinnacle Bank, 5-3 at Den Hartog Field to improve to 1-1 in round-robin play.

Judds Brothers lost 16-2 to Chick-fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran) on Wednesday, but got back on track behind Cody Bruss' arm.

He pitched 6 2/3 innings, scattered six hits and struck out five.

Bruss retired the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh. But Pinnacle Bank threatened, loading the bases. That included a hit batter by Daustin Manske, who took over for Bruss. But Manske got Nate Mathews to pop out in the infield to end the game.

Jake Green's two-run triple in the second inning gave Judds Brothers a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. After Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) tied the game at 2-2, Judds plated single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Justin Siefkes had two hits for Pinnacle Bank.