JC Brager's big semifinal rally sparks run to Peterson/Coach K title

JC Brager threatened offensively in each inning of the championship game. In the second, six straight batters reached base with two outs. Jackson Doty drove in two runs with an RBI single and the semifinal hero Saale produced another run with a bases-loaded walk for a 3-0 lead.

“Once we did what we did against Westside in the bottom of the seventh inning and came back, we just rode that momentum into it (the championship game),” Jones said.

JC Brager added another run in the fourth inning before blowing the game wide-open with seven runs in the game’s final two innings. Doty, Duncan and Connor Wilken combined for nine hits and six RBIs to lead the offense.

The last games of a long tournament can sometimes feature poor pitching performances as players run low on rest and coaches run low on options. That wasn’t the case for JC Brager as Jackson Carter and Carter Bjorkman ate up innings against Westside, and Bjorkman combined with Wilken to hold Skutt to four hits in the title game.

“All three of them threw at some point earlier this week, and to be able to come back and throw on four days rest was really big, and that’s what won us the tournament,” Jones said.