JC Brager's big semifinal rally sparks run to Peterson/Coach K title

According to head coach Montana Jones, the JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) American Legion baseball team usually prides itself on two things: pitching well and playing strong defense.
So, when those two aspects of JC Brager’s approach were going horribly wrong against Omaha Westside in the semifinals of the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament at Sherman Field, JC Brager’s chances of advancing to the championship game seemed slim.
JC Brager committed five errors and trailed 6-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but it scored three runs to cut the deficit to 6-3. After allowing Westside to extend its lead to 8-3, JC Brager was left needing a miraculous rally in the bottom of the seventh.
The first six batters reached base and two-RBI hits from Tristan Allen and Andrew Duncan tied the game 8-8. With two outs, pinch hitter Zach Saale chopped an RBI single down the third-base line. Ballgame.
That sent JC Brager to Sunday evening’s championship game against Omaha Skutt, which defeated Waverly 5-0 in the other semifinal. Clearly riding the emotional high from the semifinal win, JC Brager looked a step above Skutt all game long as it cruised to an 11-0 victory to win the tournament.
“Even though we didn’t play good defense (in the semifinal), we still found a way to win, so that’s a compliment to the kids; they didn’t give up and they didn’t quit,” Jones said.
JC Brager threatened offensively in each inning of the championship game. In the second, six straight batters reached base with two outs. Jackson Doty drove in two runs with an RBI single and the semifinal hero Saale produced another run with a bases-loaded walk for a 3-0 lead.
“Once we did what we did against Westside in the bottom of the seventh inning and came back, we just rode that momentum into it (the championship game),” Jones said.
JC Brager added another run in the fourth inning before blowing the game wide-open with seven runs in the game’s final two innings. Doty, Duncan and Connor Wilken combined for nine hits and six RBIs to lead the offense.
The last games of a long tournament can sometimes feature poor pitching performances as players run low on rest and coaches run low on options. That wasn’t the case for JC Brager as Jackson Carter and Carter Bjorkman ate up innings against Westside, and Bjorkman combined with Wilken to hold Skutt to four hits in the title game.
“All three of them threw at some point earlier this week, and to be able to come back and throw on four days rest was really big, and that’s what won us the tournament,” Jones said.
It was Southeast’s first time winning the tournament. And thanks to an unexpected come-from-behind victory, it’s not a day that JC Brager members will forget soon.
“I’m extremely proud of these guys, and it’s something they’ll remember forever,” Jones said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!