JC Brager slugs past Judds Brothers to clinch spot in Legion state tournament

Connor Wilken is a fighter, and it was a trait that he carried with him Monday.

Behind clutch hitting and strong pitching by Wilken, JC Brager worked their way into the state tournament with a 15-1 win over Judds Brothers.

“He (Wilken) didn’t have all of his pitches and he goes down a lot,” head coach Montana Jones said. “But he grinds it out. He is going to compete. He’s probably the best competitor that we got and he’s going to finish at the end.”

Wilken started on the mound and threw the maximum 105 pitches in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed just one earned run on three hits and five strikeouts.

“After the first inning, I usually settle down,” Wilken said. “I call my curveball, get it over the plate and just start throwing strikes. As the game gets on, I get stronger and stronger and that helps a lot.”

Each of JC Brager’s first five runs of the game came with two outs. It’s something Jones and his staff has worked on with their hitters all summer.