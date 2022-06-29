JC Brager’s locked-in hitting approach delivers base hits all around, 14-6 win over Carpet Land

Despite a roster full of talent, you won’t see any of Lincoln Southeast’s players on the travel ball circuit this summer.

Rather, the core of a state tournament team in the spring is running it back in the summer together.

All-city selections Will Jesske, Owen Baxter and Max Buettenback will be Southeast’s veteran leaders next year, and the talented trio has continued to produce this summer. With all three turning in a stellar performance at the plate, JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) outslugged Carpet Land (Lincoln East) for a 14-6 win at Den Hartog Field on Wednesday.

Jesske, Baxter and Buettenback combined to reach base in 10 of their 15 at-bats as JC Brager (25-3) totaled 17 hits with the help of a consistent offensive approach. Every single JC Brager starter recorded at least one base hit, with all nine hitters reaching base at least twice in their five at-bats.

“That’s back-to-back nights where everybody in the lineup got a hit; offensively we’re a dangerous team when we stay locked in at the plate,” JC Brager coach Montana Jones.

JC Brager trailed 4-2 to Carpet Land (22-6) heading into the fourth inning before a pair of high-scoring frames built up a lead that remained for the rest of the game. Jesske’s RBI double gave JC Brager its first lead at 5-4, before the team pushed its lead all the way to 11-6 after five innings.

A first-team Super-State selection in the spring, Jesske has continued to make his case as one of the rising recruits in the class of 2023. Jesske went 4-for-4 with a walk, pair of doubles, 3 RBIs and four runs scored.

“We have great team chemistry right now, and our coaches are really pushing us to be better people in general,” Jesske said. “A lot of us are doing football stuff right now, so we’re just building those relationships and looking forward to next spring.”

Both teams were coming off tournament championships last weekend. Carpet Land topped a 32-team field at the CWS Jr. Jay Classic, and the team’s roster of young players have quickly acclimated to the senior legion level. Ryan Clementi, Garrett Springer, Eli Erikson, Carter Mick and Alex Wilhelm each had a pair of base hits in the loss.

Meanwhile, Buettenback picked up the win with a four-inning start for JC Brager and Will Barrett allowed a single run in his three innings of work to help extend a long streak of winning baseball. A loss to Carpet Land in the semifinals of the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament on June 12 snapped a 14-game winning streak, and JC Brager has only built up another 12-game winning streak since then.

“All the tournaments you play in, other teams know you made the state tournament and you get their best. We saw that last week, and we beat a really good team tonight so we should be proud of ourselves,” Jones said.

With only a few weeks left until the senior area legion tournament from July 14-19 and state tournament from July 23-27, Wednesday night’s game could have been a postseason preview. Both Carpet Land and JC Brager will be in the mix to represent Lincoln and Nebraska in those end-of-season tournaments.

“These guys are going to compete for all seven innings, we’ve got a good thing going and hopefully we can keep it going for another three to four weeks,” Jones said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.