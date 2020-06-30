JC Brager rolls to 10th straight win with 11-6 victory over Union Bank

While JC Brager’s lead never dropped below three runs, Union Bank did claw its way back into the game over time. Blake Vodicka’s two-RBI single helped Union Bank narrow the deficit to 6-3 in the third inning, and after JC Brager added to its lead in the fourth and fifth innings, Union Bank made things close again.

Still, it was a good evening for JC Brager offensively, with eight different players reaching base. Doty led the way with two hits, two walks and two RBIs, while Masur went 2-for-4 and finished with two RBIs as well. Jacob Aldridge struck out five batters and allowed three runs in 3.2 innings to pick up the win, with relief from Sam Craft and Connor Pfundt.

JC Brager will have no break from its busy schedule this week, with games against Beatrice and Bellevue West before receiving a much-needed few days off. Jones found both positives and things to work on from Tuesday night’s victory as his team continues to roll up victories.

“We did well for probably four of the seven innings, but against a really good team like Pius you can’t take innings off on the mound and defensively, and they almost came back on us a little bit,” Jones said.

