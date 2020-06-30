JC Brager rolls to 10th straight win with 11-6 victory over Union Bank

The JC Brager American Legion baseball team just keeps finding ways to win.
After collecting the Coach K/Mike Peterson Tournament title on Sunday, JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) returned the same field on Tuesday to play its eighth game of the week. Relying on a first-inning outburst fueled by walks, JC Brager rolled to its 10th straight win, defeating Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) 11-6.
“Coming off the week we had last week, I’m extremely pleased,” JC Brager head coach Montana Jones said. “We played seven or eight games, so we were a little tired, even I was tired, so I have to tip my hat to my guys for battling and finding ways to win.”
JC Brager’s path to success on Tuesday involved simply taking what the opposition gave it. After issuing a leadoff walk, Union Bank starting pitcher Ben Mitchell struck out the next two batters and nearly emerged from the inning unscathed as JC Brager hitter worked full counts on the next two at bats.
Instead, Mitchell couldn’t finish the inning as JC Brager’s six first-inning walks, along with RBI singles from Mason Masur and Jackson Doty, produced a 6-0 lead.
“We took advantage of them making a few miscues and walking guys,” Jones said. “Offensively we played really well, but defense and pitching was a little disappointing from time to time.”
While JC Brager’s lead never dropped below three runs, Union Bank did claw its way back into the game over time. Blake Vodicka’s two-RBI single helped Union Bank narrow the deficit to 6-3 in the third inning, and after JC Brager added to its lead in the fourth and fifth innings, Union Bank made things close again.
Still, it was a good evening for JC Brager offensively, with eight different players reaching base. Doty led the way with two hits, two walks and two RBIs, while Masur went 2-for-4 and finished with two RBIs as well. Jacob Aldridge struck out five batters and allowed three runs in 3.2 innings to pick up the win, with relief from Sam Craft and Connor Pfundt.
JC Brager will have no break from its busy schedule this week, with games against Beatrice and Bellevue West before receiving a much-needed few days off. Jones found both positives and things to work on from Tuesday night’s victory as his team continues to roll up victories.
“We did well for probably four of the seven innings, but against a really good team like Pius you can’t take innings off on the mound and defensively, and they almost came back on us a little bit,” Jones said.
