JC Brager has a team performance worth remembering; Carpet Land’s Romero dominates in area Legion tournament wins

Carpet Land 7, Judds Brothers 1

What a difference a few months can make.

In the spring, Lincoln Northeast had one of the worst records in the state and Tyson Romero was a solid relief pitcher who rarely made outings longer than one inning for Lincoln East.

But, in the summer, the Judds Brothers team from Northeast has been good enough to earn the tournament’s No. 2 seed, and Romero has blossomed into a full-grown starting pitcher for No. 3 seed Carpet Land (Lincoln East).

In a clash of those changing fortunes, it was Romero who came out on top in the other American Legion A-5 baseball tournament winners’ bracket game. Romero allowed just one hit in six innings of work and struck out five batters as Carpet Land defeated Judds Brothers 7-1.

Romero has turned in several great starts for Carpet Land (29-10) this summer, including a top performance at a national travel tournament in June, but this was his best effort yet. Despite looking shaky and allowing a run in the first inning due to a pair of walks and a hit by pitch, Romero rallied by retiring 12 of the final 14 batters he faced.