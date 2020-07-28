JC Brager closes out city tournament with win, now awaits for help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JC Brager closed play in the American Legion senior baseball tournament with a 7-0 win against Judds Brothers on Tuesday.

Now the Lincoln Southeast squad becomes a cheer squad for Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X).

JC Brager finished round-robin play with a 5-1 record. It will need Union Bank (3-2) to beat Pinnacle Bank (4-1) on Wednesday (4 p.m.) at Den Hartog Field in order to hoist the city trophy.

Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) beat JC Brager 9-2 on Monday to improve to 4-1 in tournament play. Pinnacle Bank can clinch the city title with a win.

JC Brager's Carter Bjorkman, who pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings against Judds Brothers, got early run support Tuesday thanks to a first-inning grand slam from Tristan Allen.

Colby Helmstadter finished with two hits for Judds Brothers.

Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) notched its third win of the tournament with a 12-6 triumph against Union Bank.

Anderson Ford scored seven runs in the first inning to set the tone. Lynden Bruegman had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.