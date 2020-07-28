JC Brager closes out city tournament with win, now awaits for help

JC Brager closed play in the American Legion senior baseball tournament with a 7-0 win against Judds Brothers on Tuesday.
Now the Lincoln Southeast squad becomes a cheer squad for Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X).
JC Brager finished round-robin play with a 5-1 record. It will need Union Bank (3-2) to beat Pinnacle Bank (4-1) on Wednesday (4 p.m.) at Den Hartog Field in order to hoist the city trophy.
Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) beat JC Brager 9-2 on Monday to improve to 4-1 in tournament play. Pinnacle Bank can clinch the city title with a win.
JC Brager's Carter Bjorkman, who pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings against Judds Brothers, got early run support Tuesday thanks to a first-inning grand slam from Tristan Allen.
Colby Helmstadter finished with two hits for Judds Brothers.
Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) notched its third win of the tournament with a 12-6 triumph against Union Bank.
Anderson Ford scored seven runs in the first inning to set the tone. Lynden Bruegman had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Tanner Lebo helped lift Chik-Fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran) to a 5-4 win against Sampson Construction (Lincoln High). After keeping the score tied on the mound in top of the seventh, Lebo ended the game with a walk-off single.
Chick-Fil-A knotted the score 4-4 on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning.
Lebo relieved starter Andrew Lofgren on the mound with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, getting a groundout to end the inning.
Alex Gable had three hits for Sampson Construction.
The city tournament concludes Wednesday.
