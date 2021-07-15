JC Brager, Carpet Land grind out wins to open Legion area tournament

Wragge’s strong mix of fastballs and breaking balls helped him allow zero hits through the game’s first four innings, setting up a big fifth inning that led Carpet Land (28-10) to a run-rule win.

“Sam’s a big-time arm with an incredible future,” Carpet Land head coach Mychal Lanik said. “He cares a lot about Lincoln East, Carpet Land and his teammates, and he just pitched his heart out today.”

It wasn’t easy going for Carpet Land against Pinnacle Bank starter Dylan Cox early on, but it broke through with a three-run third inning that chased him from the game. Carpet Land totaled nine base hits as it threatened again in the fourth inning before finishing the game off in the fifth.

Noah Walters went 3-for-3 and hit a bases-clearing 3-RBI triple in the fifth inning, followed by Brayan Van Meter’s game-ending RBI single to right field. In a long tournament that could include five or six games per team, getting through the opener with just one pitcher used was an added bonus for Carpet Land.

Another positive was simply being able to compete in the legion area tournament after the Carpet Land team was unable to compete a year ago due to COVID-19 issues. This time around, they’re relishing every moment while they still can.