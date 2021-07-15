JC Brager, Carpet Land grind out wins to open Legion area tournament

Survive and advance.
That’s what JC Brager head coach Montana Jones demanded of his team when the opening game of Thursday’s Legion baseball area tournament headed into extra innings. The team comprised of Lincoln Southeast players hadn’t scored since the first inning, but one big play was all it needed to achieve Jones’ goal.
Connor Wilken rose to the challenge by driving a walk-off RBI double deep into the center-field gap that gave JC Brager a 3-2 win over Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) in eight innings at Den Hartog Field.
Union Bank’s Sam Ojeda allowed a pair of runs in the first inning on extra-base hits from David Swanson and Wilken, but he soon settled down and lasted seven total innings on the mound. Despite going six innings scoreless, JC Brager (26-10) struck out just once in its 27 total at-bats and finished with eight base hits. In contrast, Connor Pfundt and Wilken combined to strike out Union Bank (25-12) batters 11 times.
JC Brager might not have even made it to the eighth inning if not for its two-strike approach of always putting balls in play, no matter the outcome.
“If you do that, you start to put a little bit of pressure on them, you make them make some plays and eventually one’s going to go your way,” JC Brager head coach Montana Jones said. “It went our way in the last inning when we got on with an error and the next guy put a double in the gap.”
Wilken not only won the game for his team with the walk-off hit, but he also secured a pitching win for himself after tossing 3 1/3 innings in relief of Pfundt. The duo also combined for five base hits, but it was their pitching that kept the game tied 2-2 after Union Bank scored a pair of early runs.
“They both pitched well, they both hit well and they handled some tough at-bats on the mound where they found a way to move on to the next batter,” Jones said. “I’m extremely proud of these guys.”
It wasn’t the prettiest game JC Brager has won this season, but they rarely come easily during postseason baseball. JC Brager moves on to face top-seeded Anderson Ford on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Union Bank falls into the losers’ bracket.
“When you get to district baseball, you have to pitch well and you have to play great defense. When you do those two things, eventually the rest of it takes care of itself,” Jones said.
Carpet Land 8, Pinnacle Bank 0 (5 innings): When coaches put their pitching ace on the mound to open a tournament, they expect results.
On Thursday, Carpet Land’s Sam Wragge delivered them.
The senior starting pitcher allowed just two total baserunners and struck out seven in a dominant 8-0 Carpet Land (Lincoln East) win over Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) that ended in five innings.
Wragge’s strong mix of fastballs and breaking balls helped him allow zero hits through the game’s first four innings, setting up a big fifth inning that led Carpet Land (28-10) to a run-rule win.
“Sam’s a big-time arm with an incredible future,” Carpet Land head coach Mychal Lanik said. “He cares a lot about Lincoln East, Carpet Land and his teammates, and he just pitched his heart out today.”
It wasn’t easy going for Carpet Land against Pinnacle Bank starter Dylan Cox early on, but it broke through with a three-run third inning that chased him from the game. Carpet Land totaled nine base hits as it threatened again in the fourth inning before finishing the game off in the fifth.
Noah Walters went 3-for-3 and hit a bases-clearing 3-RBI triple in the fifth inning, followed by Brayan Van Meter’s game-ending RBI single to right field. In a long tournament that could include five or six games per team, getting through the opener with just one pitcher used was an added bonus for Carpet Land.
Another positive was simply being able to compete in the legion area tournament after the Carpet Land team was unable to compete a year ago due to COVID-19 issues. This time around, they’re relishing every moment while they still can.
“It’s exciting to play here at Hartog in front of our families and friends; I know our seniors are definitely enjoying it one last time,” Lanik said. “This is a really good, really deep tournament and I told our guys, it’s the toughest area in the state by far.”
