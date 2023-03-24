A pair of postponements in the season's first week loaded Class B No. 2 Norris’ schedule this week.

The Titans dropped a close game on Wednesday to Class A No. 7 Bellevue West after looking to be in complete control. The script fell the same way Friday afternoon in the Lincoln Pius X Invitational.

Norris took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh against Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South before surrendering three runs and falling 4-3 on a walk-off walk at Densmore Park.

“For this one to happen again, it’s frustrating,” Norris coach Sean Bartholomew said. “We are a little inexperienced with some guys graduating. It’s good to be in these situations early with these kids. To be up on a top preseason team is always a good thing. We just have to find ways to close.”

The Titans looked to be in control heading into the field up two runs and closer Kale Fountain on the mound.

Fountain, an LSU commit, gave Norris the lead in the top of the seventh after being hit by a pitch with one out.

It was the prime spot for the junior slugger to do some damage, especially after crushing his first home run of the season in the first inning for Norris to take a 1-0 lead. But the Titans had to settle for the single run before Collier Hestermann singled in another.

“He’s committed to LSU for a reason. You want him up with bases loaded and nowhere to put him,” Bartholomew said. “For him to wear a pitch for us and give us the lead was awesome. It’s the guy you want in the spot.”

Norris was not able to capitalize on it though.

Elkhorn South put runners on first and second with no one out after a single from Trey Mandina and a hit by pitch. A sacrifice bunt and an RBI ground out brought a run in.

Kyle McAlexander drove a ball into the left-center gap off Fountain to score the tying run with two outs.

John Hood came on in relief, hitting a batter and walking the next two for Elkhorn South to walk it off and clinch a spot in the tournament’s championship on Saturday.

It was the sour end for Norris, especially the pitching staff, after ace Kaizer Papenhagen pitched five innings and allowed just one run.

“We have played in four games in five days now, so we are going to have to mix and match our staff to see which guys can compete at the end of the game,” Batholomew said. “Kale was our closer last year, and we did not call on him to throw two innings to win games.

“We have to build him up a bit to have his best stuff in the second inning and figure out which guys are confident and comfortable in that role. We will figure it out.”

After back-to-back games against two of the top teams in Class A, Bartholomew is happy with how his inexperienced team has done up until the final inning.

But he hopes the lessons to be learned in low-stakes situations like the Bellevue West and Elkhorn South losses for postseason play in six weeks.

“It’s good to have our guys compete in with those teams in those situations,” Bartholomew said. “We hope to be at the state tournament at the end of the year and you are going to have to play in those tight ones late. We just have to find a way to close it out.”