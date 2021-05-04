'It’s Class B so you never know': A guide to the race for eight state baseball tournament spots

“Coming into the season, we knew Owen was definitely going to be a main part of our team as an outfielder and a pitcher,” Heese said. “I knew he was a capable hitter, but I thought it might take him a little while longer to adjust to the varsity pitching. He’s been one of our most consistent hitters and he’s been a crucial part of our success.”

Despite their successes in recent weeks, the Badgers still come into districts as a two seed. At No. 9 in the wild-card point standings, Bennington must win District B-4 in order to qualify for the state tournament. However, Ralston is better positioned at No. 6 in wild-card points, meaning the Rams could perhaps still make it even with a loss this week.

Their simplest route to state is by winning District B-5, and that’s what coach Tom Cooper would prefer. Ralston had a number of competitive losses to top-10 teams such as Hastings, Norris and Omaha Skutt this season, but finally got over the hump with a win against Beatrice. A potential rematch could await in the B-5 final.

“We feel like we’re right in the hunt,” Cooper said. “We’ve put ourselves in a decent situation; obviously we want to go out and win the district, but we’ve played well enough throughout the year of having a safety net.”