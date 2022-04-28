In the midst of stellar junior season, Creighton’s ‘family atmosphere’ leads to commitment from Omaha Gross’ Capece

By just about every statistical mark, Connor Capece was Omaha Gross’ best offensive player as a sophomore last season.

Capece’s success caught the eye of many colleges, including the hometown Creighton Bluejays which offered him a scholarship prior to his junior season. As good as he was a year ago, Capece has been nothing short of dominant as a junior, leading him to announce his commitment to Creighton on Monday.

“It was really about the family atmosphere; I know Creighton isn’t exactly a tiny school but it’s the size that I wanted and even when I visited, there were people that I knew saying hi and talking to my family,” Capece said.

It doesn’t hurt that Creighton has been successful in recruiting much of the Omaha metro’s talent in the 2022 and 2023 classes. Current in-state commits for Creighton’s 2022 class include Creighton Prep’s Robert O’Malley, Elkhorn’s Ben Ayala and Millard West’s Maddux Fleck, Mason Koch and Devin Jones.

Joining Capece in the Class of 2023 is a close personal friend in Blair’s Shea Wendt, and he’s also familiar with many of Creighton’s other commits from his time with the Nebraska Prospects.

The future is bright for the Bluejays if Capece can continue the upward trajectory he’s shown as a junior. Thanks to an emphasis on better pitch selection, Capece’s batting average has gone up from .382 to .556 this season, a top-five mark in the entire state, and his RBIs have also nearly doubled from 15 to 28 so far.

“Last year I was swinging at bad pitches and getting myself out a lot, so I’ve just had to be the guy to come through in clutch situations because the team trusts in me,” Capece said.

As one of the top catchers in the entire state and a likewise effective relief pitcher for Omaha Gross, Capece has an intriguing mix of talents for colleges to work with. Catcher might be Capece’s primary position in college, but the Bluejays have communicated to him that he’ll be able to keep his status as a two-way player with relief pitching appearances out of the bullpen.

“That’s what really suits me because I love to hit and I want to be a closer,” Capece said. “They were open to that and they really listened to me, so I appreciated that.”

Capece won’t have to look far back in time to see the last in-state catcher who went on to star for the Bluejays. Creighton Prep graduate Michael Emodi spent two years as Creighton’s starting catcher before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Capece still has one more year of high school baseball before he can truly begin his college baseball journey, but that’s the great thing about committing to his hometown team — campus is never more than 20 minutes away.

“Even before I get there for college I’ll be able to lift and develop already, because they’re looking for guys who work hard and get things done in the weight room,” Capece said. “As long as I put my best foot forward, I know they’ll give me a chance.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.