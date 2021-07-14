In contrast to spring, Anderson Ford and Judds Brothers enter Legion tourney brimming with confidence

Although not quite as pronounced as Judds Brothers’ improvement from spring to summer, a similar trend has taken place with the Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) team.

During the spring, the Navigators showed their talent in flashes by picking up several top-10 wins, but they still finished under .500 at 12-15. In the summer, Anderson Ford has been one of the best legion teams in the state, and its 22-9 record was good enough for the No. 1 seed in the A-5 field, which is made up of the city's seven Class A Legion teams. A big factor in North Star’s struggles might have been a lack of experience, considering catcher Tyler Bishop was the team’s lone senior.

Bishop has been a standout performer in both the spring and summer seasons, and with 50-plus games under everyone’s belts in the past five months, the Anderson Ford players are inexperienced no longer.

“I think in the spring everybody's still a little nervous,” Anderson Ford co-head coach Sam Ayars said. “And I think this summer, they've just kind of been able to relax out there a little bit and just have fun playing the game. And I think that's huge for them, because when they show up and have fun, there's not too many teams that can beat us.”