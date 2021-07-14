In contrast to spring, Anderson Ford and Judds Brothers enter Legion tourney brimming with confidence

During the spring, the Lincoln Northeast baseball team was good, but often not quite good enough. The Rockets may have finished with the third-worst record in Class A at 4-27, but those misfortunes didn’t follow the Judds Brothers American Legion team into the summer.
Instead, Judds Brothers put together a solid summer record of 18-16 and enters the upcoming A-5 tournament as the No. 2 seed. A clean slate for the summer helped the Judds Brothers players start anew, and picking up some early wins has resulted in a more relaxed and more competitive team.
“A lot of these guys hadn't played varsity until the spring, and it just comes down to building experience and learning how to win,” Lincoln Northeast and Judds Brothers coach Kyle Parker said.
The addition of Erik Hite, a 2020 Northeast graduate who still fits within the age requirements (often termed a “Legion baby”), has helped, as have improvements from the likes of Will Schuman, Tristan Brandt and Nathan Brown. As was the case in the spring, Cody Bruss has been the team’s pitching ace, but the summer season has also allowed more players to get at-bats and pitching appearances.
That has created a supportive and close-knit team that truly believes in its winning abilities now.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys that are just pulling for each other right now,” Parker said. “When you know the guy behind you is also rooting for you, it's easy to perform better and you don't feel that same pressure.”
Although not quite as pronounced as Judds Brothers’ improvement from spring to summer, a similar trend has taken place with the Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) team.
During the spring, the Navigators showed their talent in flashes by picking up several top-10 wins, but they still finished under .500 at 12-15. In the summer, Anderson Ford has been one of the best legion teams in the state, and its 22-9 record was good enough for the No. 1 seed in the A-5 field, which is made up of the city's seven Class A Legion teams. A big factor in North Star’s struggles might have been a lack of experience, considering catcher Tyler Bishop was the team’s lone senior.
Bishop has been a standout performer in both the spring and summer seasons, and with 50-plus games under everyone’s belts in the past five months, the Anderson Ford players are inexperienced no longer.
“I think in the spring everybody's still a little nervous,” Anderson Ford co-head coach Sam Ayars said. “And I think this summer, they've just kind of been able to relax out there a little bit and just have fun playing the game. And I think that's huge for them, because when they show up and have fun, there's not too many teams that can beat us.”
Cooper Wesslund has been a key contributor as Anderson Ford’s shortstop and leadoff batter, while Lynden Bruegman and Cam Teinert have been the team’s top pitchers. One advantage in being the top seed at the seven-team city tournament is that Anderson Ford will be the only team to receive a first-round bye, and keep its pitching fresh for another day.
“Every time we have them on the mound, we're pretty confident that we can win the baseball game,” Ayars said. “So, I think that adds a lot of confidence to not just them, but to everybody else on the field.”
Regardless of any confidence, there will be no easy wins in the A-5 tournament, which begins Thursday and concludes Tuesday. Lincoln’s two state tournament qualifiers from the spring season, Carpet Land (Lincoln East) and Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) will face each other, while JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast), Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) and Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) round out the field.
With spots in the upcoming state tournament on the line, everyone is a contender, and both Anderson Ford and Judds Brothers hope their momentum continues for a few more weeks.
“There’s always really good competition there,” Ayars said. “That's what it is; it's district baseball and that's pretty much why we play the game, for situations like that.”
