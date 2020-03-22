'I really got bummed': Shutdown hits hard at first-time baseball schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I really got bummed up because I was starting to see some progress; they were really helping plant some seeds and set the foundation for the rest of the younger guys,” he said.

Last week, Adams Central students had to clean out their lockers and gather all their personal belongings so the school could disinfect the building. With schools closed, parks shut down and sports on hold, there’s been uncertainty for coaches on how to approach the situation.

McCarter has been staying in touch with players as best he can, sending them clips from baseball movies and keeping their thoughts on the sport. Even though the status of the spring season is still up in the air, teams are trying to stay positive that at some point baseball will return.

“Even if it’s toward the back end of April, I think it would be nice to just get in eight to 10 games,” McCarter said.

St. Paul/Palmer coach Derek Reinsch also hopes that part of the season will be played, but there’s no guarantee that will happen. Gov. Pete Ricketts recently announced that Omaha schools will be closed for six to eight weeks, and the Kansas State High School Activities Association has canceled all spring sports.