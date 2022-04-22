‘I don’t recall anything like this:’ Windy conditions continue to impact games as Millard South overcomes Lincoln Southwest 5-3

The state’s high school baseball teams have been battling against the weather all season long.

Early season games in March being disrupted by the cold or rainouts throughout April aren’t anything new, but the conditions that games have been played in are like nothing coaches have seen before. A cold, windy spring gave way to a warm and windy Friday night at Sherman Field, where a pair of top-10 teams once again played a tightly contested game in less than ideal conditions.

No. 6 Lincoln Southwest overcame an early deficit before No. 2 Millard South came charging back to secure a 5-3 win in the semifinal round of the Spartan Invitational.

“I don’t recall anything like this; we’ve had some bad days before but nothing this consistent,” Lincoln Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “It’s kind of been a bizarre spring weatherwise.”

When the ever-present wind gusts whipped the infield dirt around, both teams’ displeasure was evident. Fly balls were just about a no-go on Friday, with several players having to chase routine pop flys across the diamond or outfield as the wind blew the balls off course.

Millard South (17-5) immediately grabbed a 3-0 advantage in the first inning with the help of RBI hits from Max Heard and Braden Cannon. However, the Patriots wouldn’t score again until the final two innings of the contest as Southwest starter Wes Wendt found his groove.

The Patriots stranded 11 runners overall and Southwest (13-10) wasn’t far behind with nine of its own, something that was certainly the product of another wind-filled seven innings of baseball.

“I thought that we left too many runners out in scoring position, but on a day like today, it’s tough when the wind just swallows up any ball that’s hit in the air,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said.

The defending Class A state champions, Millard South is once again hitting its stride as the season carries on. The Patriots were already counting on a new crop of players to step up this season, and losing their top two starting pitchers, Nate Moquin and Braden Sweet, to injury before the season started certainly didn’t help either.

However, the Patriots have taken their lumps and grown. They didn’t swing for the fences in tough conditions, instead opting for the singles that helped them tack on a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

“They just kind of pass the baton to the next guy,” Geary said. “Some new guys have stepped in, but we’ve still got Cannon, Kozeal and Smith out there, and that’s a pretty good infield in my book.”

Southwest worked hard to overcome the early Millard South lead with the help of RBIs from Cam Newell and Taiyo Takahashi, and the Silver Hawks tied the game at 3-3 following an RBI single from Newell in the fifth inning. However, Southwest will have to look back on a bases-loaded chance in the sixth inning as a missed opportunity to tie the game again or even take a late lead.

The Silver Hawks didn’t convert, meaning that an amazing 5-0 week which included a conference title has been followed by a 1-3 stretch that includes three losses to top-five opponents.

“When you play a really good team like Millard South and you get opportunities, you have to capitalize on them,” Vernon said. “We missed out on some and didn’t always take care of the baseball, and against a team like that it hurts you.”

Southwest will try to get back on track in a consolation game on Saturday, while Millard South will play the winner of Lincoln East-Norris in the championship game.

