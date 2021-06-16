 Skip to main content
Husker baseball gets commitment from Super State Bellevue West pitcher Jelkin
topical
HUSKER BASEBALL

Husker baseball gets commitment from Super State Bellevue West pitcher Jelkin

  Updated
Archbishop Bergan vs. Bellevue West, 5.15

Bellevue West pitcher Jaxon Jelkin fields a bunt for an out in the eighth inning of a first-round Class A state game against Archbishop Bergan on May 15 at Sherman Field.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through a wild month of June so far in football recruiting and have a lengthy discussion about the Husker baseball team's run in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and what the next steps for Will Bolt's program look like. 

The Nebraska baseball team's first commit after wrapping up a successful first full season under Will Bolt has come from inside the state's borders.

Bellevue West senior Jaxon Jelkin, a first-team Super-State pitcher, announced Wednesday evening he was committing to the Huskers.

Jelkin went 5-0 with a 1.20 earned-run average and 80 strikeouts in 12 appearances this season for the Thunderbirds, who went 29-6 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class A state tournament. Of Jelkin's 12 appearances this season, 11 ended with opponents scoring one run or fewer.

"You could definitely see the ability that he had throughout his first three years as a Thunderbird, with his fastball, secondary pitches and his overall understanding of pitching in general," Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said earlier this month. "This year, with the help of our pitching coach, Coach (Tim) Povich, he put it all together."

Jelkin, a right-hander, joins a 2021 Husker recruiting class full of big-time potential in its arms.

Jelkin is the fifth pitcher to join NU's 2021 class, with four of the five spending at least some time in Nebraska high schools. He joins Elkhorn's Drew Christo; Norris' CJ Hood; Jackson Brockett, who was at Elkhorn South before moving to Georgia before his senior season; and Texas native Chandler Benson.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Tags

