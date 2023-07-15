Logan Van Treeck will tell you that not a lot changed from one year to the next, except everything.

The pitcher was left "broken" after his junior season at Lipscomb in 2022. His ERA ballooned over 11.00, and he walked as many batters as he struck out (24). A tough season turned disastrous in May when he allowed nine runs across two appearances. He didn't record an out in either outing.

"I was hurting the team," the Lincoln Southeast graduate recalled earlier this week. "It was the worst season of baseball in my entire life. I worked hard and did everything I was supposed to do but had nothing to show for it. And that'll break you."

Van Treeck went into that offseason with a blurred view of his future in baseball. The MLB draft wasn't in his orbit. But it was on Monday when he watched his name flicker across the screen as the Cincinnati Reds picked the 6-foot-4 pitcher in the ninth round (No. 258 overall) on Monday.

It completed one of college baseball's most surprising comeback stories of this past season. Van Treeck became Lipscomb's ace, going 8-5 with a 3.67 ERA as the Bison won a program-record 36 games.

More impressive was his strikeout-to-walk ratio — 108 to 14 in 88 1/3 innings. For his efforts, he was named the Atlantic Sun pitcher of the year.

He installed a slider "two weeks" before his senior season, and it developed into a consistent swing-and-miss pitch. But everything else was the same, from his fastball to his funky windup, and as effective as it was, it's hard to credit one pitch for an ERA dip of eight points.

The biggest change, Van Treeck says, has little to do with baseball and more about himself. He credits a shift to a holistic view of competitiveness, which stemmed from a chance interaction with a team staff member.

Van Treeck is a warm, personable personality — until it's his turn to pitch. He turns grim, stalks around the mound, glares at batters. That persona dates back to his time at Lincoln Southeast, where he was a two-time, first-team Super-Stater in 2018 and 2019.

"Logan was such a competitor on the mound that other teams didn't want to face him," Southeast coach Montana Jones said. "He will definitely go down as one of the best pitchers to ever play at Southeast."

The lightbulb moment came when Lipscomb sports nutritionist Grace White suggested to Van Treeck that perhaps he was "taking himself too seriously" on the mound.

"I would actually be mean to people sometimes," Van Treeck said, "in an effort to try to be an ultimate competitor in an effort to try and just be pissed off."

Instead of obsessing over the results, Van Treeck labored on the process. Furthermore, his routine on the days he pitched changed dramatically.

"Why am I letting a result and outcome that sometimes I can't even control? Why am I letting that control me? You know and let them (outcomes) tell me how I should act and tell me what perspective I should have and tell me what my attitude is like.

"To me, man, that's childish."

Make no mistake, Van Treeck is still competitive. He wants to perform and put his team in a position to win every time he pitches. So, instead of cooling that fire, he channeled it elsewhere.

"I am absolutely competitive in the sense that I'm not gonna let anyone outwork me," Van Treeck said.

The past week has left Van Treeck's head spinning — in a good way. He emerged from the depths of a nasty slump, and found himself along the way. It comes with a payday — the slot value for the pick is $183,900 — and plenty of gratitude.

Van Treeck arrived at the Reds' facility in Phoenix this weekend, ready to work and start a journey that felt miles away at the same time last year.

He's got plenty of reasons to smile now.

