Hot bats, aggressive running has the Silver Hawks streaking. Their latest? A commanding city win

It took more than a couple of games for the Lincoln Southwest baseball team to start swinging its bats at a high level.
The Silver Hawks averaged 4.6 runs per game during a 1-4 start to the season, but they’ve since found their hitting touch amid a winning streak that now stands at seven.
Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southwest scored double-digit runs for the fifth straight game as it defeated Lincoln North Star 11-1 on Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.
It only took two batters for Southwest’s (8-4) newfound rhythm at the plate to appear. Blake Waring launched a solo home run over the left-field fence — his second of the season — and Southwest took a 4-0 lead after one inning.
“Once we got the bats rolling, we just knew we were going to get on a winning streak,” Waring said.
Another key facet to Southwest’s recent success has been its aggressive baserunning. The Silver Hawks pressured North Star (4-7) by stealing seven bases, including a pair in the second inning that resulted in easy scoring opportunities on a sacrifice fly and fielder’s choice.
Senior Dylan Cox displayed his usual quality on the mound as well, allowing just one run in four innings of work. The Silver Hawks scored in every half-inning, committed only one error and had smart at-bats as seven different players drove in runs. Ethan Morrow led the way with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.
“Baserunning is just something we take pride in; the kids have bought in and they understand what it does to the other team,” Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “… I thought we played a really complete game there and we did well in all facets.”
On the other end, it was a disappointingly noncompetitive outing from a North Star team that has held its own against top-10 opponents in recent weeks. The Navigators lost by two runs or fewer against No. 8 Creighton Prep and No. 2 Millard West last week, and also handed No. 1 Millard South its first loss of the year on Saturday.
North Star coach Lanny Bolles said his team didn’t back down even when it fell behind against Millard South, but that fighting spirit wasn’t present this time around.
“It’s unfortunate because we’ve been playing well and competing with some of the best teams in the state, and I’d put Southwest right up there,” Bolles said.
Issuing six walks and committing four errors didn’t help, either, as the Gators managed just four base hits. They’ll have another competitive city opponent up next when they face Lincoln Pius X on Thursday.
“We’ve been down in games multiple times this year and put up big innings, but we didn’t help ourselves out today,” Bolles said. You can’t play a good team, give them extra outs and free bases and expect to have a chance to win.”