Hot bats, aggressive running has the Silver Hawks streaking. Their latest? A commanding city win

“Baserunning is just something we take pride in; the kids have bought in and they understand what it does to the other team,” Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “… I thought we played a really complete game there and we did well in all facets.”

On the other end, it was a disappointingly noncompetitive outing from a North Star team that has held its own against top-10 opponents in recent weeks. The Navigators lost by two runs or fewer against No. 8 Creighton Prep and No. 2 Millard West last week, and also handed No. 1 Millard South its first loss of the year on Saturday.

North Star coach Lanny Bolles said his team didn’t back down even when it fell behind against Millard South, but that fighting spirit wasn’t present this time around.

“It’s unfortunate because we’ve been playing well and competing with some of the best teams in the state, and I’d put Southwest right up there,” Bolles said.

Issuing six walks and committing four errors didn’t help, either, as the Gators managed just four base hits. They’ll have another competitive city opponent up next when they face Lincoln Pius X on Thursday.