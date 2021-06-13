Honest effort: Union Bank downs Beatrice after pitching change

Union Bank head coach Alex Heidemann exited the dugout and went to the Den Hartog Field mound early Sunday afternoon.
After 34 pitches, Jase Woita was pulled and Brandon Weigel was handed the ball with a 2-1 lead over Beatrice.
Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) went on defeat Beatrice 13-5 in six innings in the final game for Union Bank of the Pete and Coach K Tournament after Weigel tossed four innings of relief.
"I tell our guys all the time to be honest about how their body is feeling," Heidemann said. "If they can't give 100% effort out there to be honest with us and we won't be mad about it. We went out there, talked to Jase and he said he wasn't 100% and we made the switch right away.
"Brand Weigel, who hasn't thrown much, we know he is a competitor and we were going to have to use him at some point this year. We threw in all the cards and it was what it was. He was going to be in the zone, throw strikes and compete."
Weigel was not dominant on the mound but did all Heidemann asked in limiting a potent Beatrice squad that accounted for nine hits and only struck out three times. Weigel allowed five hits and three runs on 55 pitches, but did not allow a single free pass on the bases.
"He did exactly that and I couldn't be more proud of him," Heidemann added.
Caleb Jobman led Beatrice with three hits, including a two-RBI bases-loaded double in the fourth inning off Weigel that put Beatrice right back into the game. Union Bank led 8-5 after four innings.
Weigel also scored the eventual game-winning run off a Jack Finder triple in the bottom of the sixth inning. Weigel added an RBI single to give Union Bank a 12-5 lead after Joe Heim tripled to begin the bottom of the sixth inning.
It was Union Bank outscored opponents 41-10 to go 4-0 in the tournament, with three wins coming by a run-rule finish. Union Bank defeated Judds Bros. 10-2 to begin the tournament, and added victories over North Platte (6-3), Creighton Prep (12-0) and Sunday's 13-5 victory over Beatrice.
"It feels really good," Heidemann said. "We tell our guys that when times are really high, we're never as good as we think, and when times are really low that we are not as bad as we think, either. We have to keep our head about us and keep going out every day and get better.
"Our best innings are all ahead of us still. Guys are believing it and are having fun. That's what American Legion baseball is about. Guys having fun and playing the game."
The Pete and Coach K Tournament will end with pool play, with no official winner after a Friday rain storm dampened the tournament scheduling with limited fields in playable conditions.
"I knew any rain in the forecast Friday was going to throw a big wrench into our system," the Union Bank coach said. "We knew it was just going to be a pool-play type of tournament. It stinks there is no bracket play or a named winner, because we have a lot of respect for this tournament. … The Catch-22 is we really needed the rain across Lincoln. We can't be to upset about getting the rain we needed and having a wrench thrown into the system."