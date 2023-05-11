Kale Fountain swung, connected and started up the first-base line.

Mike and Jane Fountain held their breath from their spot in the infield bleachers. Inside the Norris dugout, Bryce Fountain prepared for the celebration.

Kale’s blast cleared the outfield fence, the record-breaking 25th home run of his high school career. Only a junior, Kale was suddenly alone atop the state’s career home run list — and the first thing he did was think of the people that got him there.

“Once that last one snuck out and I saw my teammates, it was definitely an experience I won’t forget,” Kale said. “I know that this isn’t just my hard work that has gone into this accomplishment and record; it was all those around me that have kept me in good spirits and working hard.”

To an outsider, the home runs stand out, and it only takes an inning watching Kale Fountain to see why he's a Division I recruit.

What the general public doesn’t see, though, is a teenager with wisdom beyond his years. They don’t see the late nights pouring over textbooks and all the hours on the road. They don’t see the pressure that comes with the spotlight.

Most of all, they don’t see the pain that Kale has felt — and the way he’s channeled it for the better in his pursuit of greatness.

***

There’s no escaping baseball in the Fountain home.

Baseball-adorned signs decorate both the exterior and interior, baseball photos hang on the walls and there’s almost always a baseball game on the living room TV.

The game has always been a part of Kale’s life. From simply playing catch to being on T-ball and Junior Saltdogs teams, Kale quickly found a love for the game. Nothing changed when he joined his first competitive youth team, the Lincoln Sox.

As Kale grew, so did his ability. Younger brother Bryce, now a freshman on the Norris baseball team, followed suit, as did Trace Fountain, a seventh-grader following in his brothers’ footsteps. Trying other sports like football and basketball never felt the same, leading Kale and the entire Fountain family to focus on baseball rather than any other athletic opportunity.

“We’ve always been told that we’re going to burn them out or eventually they’ll get tired of it, but they just love it,” Mike said. “It’s not like we have to push our boys; they just do it naturally and they want to do it. I guess it’s like everybody wanting to be part of the family business.”

Opportunities with travel teams have meant many weeks on the road and in the air for the Fountain family. This summer alone will involve trips to North Carolina, California, Arizona and a pair of tournaments in Georgia.

All that travel has paid off. The first to reap the benefits was Kale, whose strong performances at showcase tournaments led to him garnering statewide attention by committing to Florida State as a 14-year-old. Two years later, Bryce did the same with a commitment to Nebraska before he began high school.

Going through that process put the spotlight on Kale, though. He felt pressure to perform right away, slotting in as one of Norris’ top hitters even as a freshman. Kale learned plenty in that first spring varsity season, but he’s learned even more in the summers.

Playing on travel teams means he’s seen some of the nation’s best prospects who hail from warm-weather states where baseball is played all year.

“When you get on that national scale and you’ve got guys who play year-round and specialize in one sport, you see how much of a difference that can make in their everyday routine,” Kale said. “It’s just a really humbling experience because you go down there and realize that there’s not just one of you; there’s 30 or 40 of you at the same event.”

Those experiences have only served as motivation for Kale to keep improving — and he’s gained plenty from his summer travel teams. Last summer was a particularly important year of growth for Kale, and he’s looking forward to another strong campaign this year.

MLB scouts will be watching.

***

Those closest to Kale are quick to point out two things about him — his big smile and his caring heart.

Kale’s mom, Jane, feels that kindness has always been one of Kale’s best traits. She thinks back to when a 7-year-old Kale participated in the Mayor’s Run, winning a bike as a prize for his first-place finish.

Immediately, Kale wanted to gift the bike to one of his elementary-school classmates whom he knew needed one.

“He’s just got that kind heart and a giving personality,” Jane said. “Those are the things that make us most proud of him — not his baseball ability but the person he’s become.”

Another hallmark of Kale’s personality is his maturity. Kale grew up fast, partly because of his baseball talents that exposed him to new people, places and experiences.

However, part of that maturation wasn’t by choice.

It’s been over three years since Jaren “JJ” Fountain died in a car accident, a loss that shook the entire Fountain family to their core. Having lost his older brother, it was now up to Kale to be the big brother of the family that Bryce and Trace could look up to — a role he took on quickly.

“When we saw Kale growing up and playing baseball, me and him (Trace) just followed in his footsteps,” Bryce said. “He really inspired us and we look up to him every single day; we want to be like him one day.”

Dealing with that personal loss, baseball was an outlet that kept Kale “level-headed” and “goal-driven” throughout a difficult period. He also found inspiration and comfort from his faith, often taking a Bible with him when traveling.

“I’m glad that he has that to fall back on, and as a mom that has been amazing to see,” Jane said. “He’s just handled everything with grit that you would have never expected.”

Nowadays, Kale’s maturity shows up in different ways. He has a major leadership role on the Norris baseball team, looking out for younger players like his brother. He’s signed NIL deals, asking questions that usually come from parents or advisers. Kale even shared his experiences with NIL in front of an NSAA advisory board, offering his own thoughts on potential changes for the future.

“He’s matured fast because of everything he’s gone through,” Jane said. “He always seems to rise above the adversity.”

***

This year has been a special one for the Fountain family.

While Bryce and Trace have played together on travel teams before, Kale had never played alongside his brother before this season.

There were no guarantees that Bryce would even make the varsity team, but, sure enough, the freshman earned his spot. Early in the season, nerves would sometimes get the best of him — leading to some good-natured pep talks from his older brother.

“When I’m pitching in a big moment, he comes up and gives me the ball and calms me down,” Bryce said. “Even when I’m hitting or he’s on base, he’ll be yelling at me and giving me motivation. I mean, we’re brothers and sometimes we might fight, but at the end of the day we both love each other.”

It’s those little moments in between pitches or in celebrations where Mike and Jane feel the most joy.

“I can’t even describe it; the feeling is just different,” Mike said.

With Kale batting second and Bryce hitting cleanup in most games, the brothers have combined for many scoring plays. Even amid his record-setting season, it’s been a unique one for Kale — he deals with intentional walks and pitches in the dirt often as pitchers try to work around him.

That experience isn’t limited to his junior season, and it’s taught Kale something important about leading by example and believing in his teammates.

“Having that spotlight and those expectations is a good thing because it pushes me to be a better leader and teammate,” Kale said. “I know there’s other guys that are also feeling that pressure, and I’ve learned a lot from it. It’s brought me closer to my teammates because we know we all have expectations for each other and we just keep each other positive every day.”

Just as he has belief in others, Kale recognizes the belief others have shown in him. While it was Florida State that earned his commitment as a 14-year-old, things can change over time. The Seminoles made a coaching change, then another, leading Kale to look elsewhere.

Finding a coaching staff that believed in him at LSU, one of the nation’s most successful college baseball programs, was a key moment in Kale’s baseball journey.

“It reminds me that when I’m playing I’m representing more than just myself — I know that I’m representing the guys who believe in me and are honoring my commitment next year,” Kale said.

While he’ll wear LSU’s purple and gold soon enough, Kale will be sporting Norris’ red-and-blue jerseys for the next year-plus. The Titans are making their third consecutive state-tournament appearance, a stretch that has been enjoyable but frustrating at the same time.

After a runner-up finish in 2021, the top-seeded Titans crashed out of the state tournament in just two games a year ago. While those teams were talented, they weren’t always united — something Kale wanted to fix this time around.

As Norris prepares to begin its state tournament run on Saturday, Kale has a simple message for his teammates: No one individual person will determine whether Norris wins or loses — it’s a team effort.

“Sometimes we just need some of that guidance that reminds us who we’re playing for and what we’re a part of,” Kale said. “Norris has a special community in Hickman and all the surrounding towns, and we want to represent them well and show how important we are to one another.”