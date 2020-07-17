Hickman keeps grinding, defeats Pinnacle Bank on Legion tourney's first day

All three teams made the Class B state tournament in 2019, with Hastings advancing to the state championship with a victory over Norris.

“It's always exciting when you get to play good competition,” Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright said. “All of those teams are definitely good teams and we are just excited to compete and see where we compare to those teams.

“Whenever you play good competition, it helps you build depth, number one. Number two, I think it lets you see where you match up and where you need to improve. Those teams it's always tough no matter who you play. The better competition you play, the better it helps your team compete.”

Things have been a little different for McCright and Elkhorn this summer with the cancellation of a spring season.

“Overall, the biggest thing not having a spring season is we have tried to do a little better job of developing and letting kids play,” McCright said. “Putting them in different spots. This is the only time we get to see them all year and we've been trying to do that. It's definitely been helpful to see where guys are at and flourish and thrive and do good things.”

Hickman got off to a good start in its tournament opener, rallying to beat Pinnacle Bank 6-4.