Hickman keeps grinding, defeats Pinnacle Bank on Legion tourney's first day

Hickman Post 105 struggled early Friday, before turning red hot against Pinnacle Bank in a 6-4 victory at Sherman Field in the Judds Brothers American Legion baseball tournament.
Everything was right for the Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) squad after it took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning, and the defense backed it up.
Ethan Morrow made a diving catch in left field, Andrew Bohrer picked off Hickman (Norris) baserunner Ethan Holt after a Holt single and then got out of a jam after hitting back-to-back batters. Pinnacle Bank added another run in the bottom of the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Then in the blink of an eye the game was tied 4-4 with runners on second and third and Cade Baker at the plate in the top of the fourth.
With one out, Hickman's Ryan Gouldin was hit by a pitch, and later scored following Dane Small's walk and Brayson Mueller's RBI single. After back-to-back walks and a Southwest pitching change, two wild pitches allowed Hickman to cut the lead to 4-3. The Titans loaded the bases again after Joel Benes was hit by a pitch and tied the game when Connor Price was plunked on the next at-bat.
“These guys have grinded all year long,” Hickman coach Ted Hair said. “That's kind of been their mantra of, we've got to grind; grind and take advantage of opportunities, and that's what we did.”
Baker delivered a laser single to right-center field that gave Hickman a 6-4 lead.
“We've been waiting for Cade to do that all year long and he's done that for the most part,” Hair said. “This time it came by with a big one. We needed to keep going and we kind of stopped there at six (runs), but it worked.”
Hickman finished with five stolen bases, two apiece coming from Holt and Bryson Schultz as a courtesy runner.
“Most of our players are pretty fast, so I'd say a lot of us have the green light,” Schultz said. “It just comes down to when. Situations and when coach wants us to steal. We get the job done when it comes to stealing and when (Hair) needs us to steal a base, we can steal it for him.”
Pinnacle Bank defeated Judds Brothers 11-4 in the tournament opener in the American Division.
Hickman lost to Elkhorn 5-1 later Friday.
Class B teams meeting
They were supposed to meet in the spring for a chance at a high school state championship. Now three of the state's top teams get to showcase their talented rosters at the Judds Brothers tournament in the American Division.
Elkhorn, Norris (playing as Hickman) and Hastings were among the top-rated Class B teams heading into the spring season before their seasons were canceled because of the coronavirus. Elkhorn will have played Norris and Hastings on Friday at Sherman Field, while Norris will face the Hastings on Saturday at Den Hertog.
All three teams made the Class B state tournament in 2019, with Hastings advancing to the state championship with a victory over Norris.
“It's always exciting when you get to play good competition,” Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright said. “All of those teams are definitely good teams and we are just excited to compete and see where we compare to those teams.
“Whenever you play good competition, it helps you build depth, number one. Number two, I think it lets you see where you match up and where you need to improve. Those teams it's always tough no matter who you play. The better competition you play, the better it helps your team compete.”
Things have been a little different for McCright and Elkhorn this summer with the cancellation of a spring season.
“Overall, the biggest thing not having a spring season is we have tried to do a little better job of developing and letting kids play,” McCright said. “Putting them in different spots. This is the only time we get to see them all year and we've been trying to do that. It's definitely been helpful to see where guys are at and flourish and thrive and do good things.”
Hickman got off to a good start in its tournament opener, rallying to beat Pinnacle Bank 6-4.
“It's huge," coach Ted Hair said. "We've been waiting to get back to Nebraska where we can play some of our own teams, some of our state teams. That's finally been able to come about and we are lucky to be able to play those guys. We are looking forward to it.”
The tournament continues Saturday. The winners of the American and National leagues meeting Sunday for the tournament championship.
Hickman vs. Pinnacle Bank, 7.17
