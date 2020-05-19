Have a question about weight rooms reopening? NSAA answers the 11 most frequent inquiries

Gov. Pete Ricketts' May 11 announcement to resume youth baseball and softball also permitted high schools to reopen weight rooms.
Naturally, in a time of confusion far and wide, this decree warranted clarification. Can athletes train outside? Can lifters have a spotter? What about the dance and cheer teams?
The NSAA released a Q&A to help provide insight in the reopening of the facilities.
The overarching theme? How schools, coaches and athletes approach social distance protocols in the summer will likely determine fall sports' fate.
“The NSAA is starting with the weight room and conditioning to start acclimating students back into our sports and activities, at this time, all other school sponsored sports and activities are prohibited,’’ NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar wrote.
“Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each NSAA member school. Please follow these guidelines and ask questions if you are not sure."
Bellar released 11 of the most popular inquiries:
Q. Are the use of gymnasiums allowed?
A. Yes, no more than 10 athletes at a time, and they must keep the 6 feet social distancing at all times.
Q. Can outdoor spaces be used for conditioning?
A. Yes, one group of ten or less students can utilize outdoor spaces for conditioning. Only 1 group can be outside at any given time.
Q. Can we have a group outside conditioning and in the gym at the same time?
A. Yes, limit of 10 in each group, keep social distance, and they cannot intermingle/change groups.
Q. Can we have one group of 10 lifting and another group of 10 in the gym conditioning?
A. Yes, as long as your gym and the weight room are not the same room.
Q. We have more than one weight room, can we use both of them?
A. Yes, limit of 10 students per room.
Q. Can schools open additional temporary weight rooms to accommodate multiple groups of students?
A. No, schools are prohibited from creating additional temporary weight rooms to accommodate multiple groups of students. Schools shall only use preexisting weight rooms.
Q. Does the number 10 include the coach?
A. No, 10 athletes plus one coach. Coaches are not required to stay with the same group of 10 athletes.
Q. Is there a number limitation for kids on our school campus?
A. That number would depend on a school’s number of gyms, weight rooms, and one group of 10 outside. It will be different for all schools.
Q. Can we have a spotter when we weight lift?
A. We suggest you start with light weight, more reps. We recommend spotting while maintaining social distance. If someone needs help, by all means help.
Q. How often should we sanitize our rooms/equipment?
A. Before, during, and after all workout sessions.
Q. Can our dance team or cheerleaders practice?
A. No, all sport and activity practices are prohibited. All students are permitted to only participate in weight training and conditioning programs.
