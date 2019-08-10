Hastings defeated Festus (Missouri) 5-2 on Saturday in the Mid-South Legion regional at Duncan Field in Hastings. The win puts three teams in contention for the title.
Hastings picked up three runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead and tacked on two more insurance runs in the seventh to seal the victory. Six of the team's 11 hits came in those two innings alone.
JT Cafferty led Hastings at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Leif Spady was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Ashton Valentine hit a triple.
Bryant (Arkansas) eliminated Fremont, winning 5-4. Bryant's starter Will Hathcote went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out five batters on his way to the win.
Austin Callahan hit a home run for Fremont over the right-field wall. Callahan's homer is the 168th in the history of Duncan Field and just the 46th by a Legion player. It was the first home run at the ballpark since 2011 and the first in a regional since 1976.
Bryant and Hastings will meet in an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Festus has clinched a spot in the title game and will play the winner for the championship, following the first game.