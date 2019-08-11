Hastings fell to Bryant (Arkansas) 3-2 after a late rally at the Mid-South American Legion regional on Sunday at Duncan Field in Hastings.
Down 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Bryant tied the game on a wild pitch from Mike Boeve. A safety squeeze bunt gave Bryant the go-ahead run. The loss eliminated Hastings, which finished the season 34-15.
Boeve led Hastings offensively, going for 1-for-3 with an RBI. Tigers' starter Tyson Gatto went five innings, surrendering five hits and a run. Boeve took the loss, going two innings, giving up three hits and two runs.