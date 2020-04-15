Hastings, Duncan Field to host American Legion Regional next season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though Nebraska Legion officials have not formally canceled the regular season, it is known that there will not be a postseason.

When it does return, hopefully in 2021, Hastings will host a Mid-South Legion Regional at Duncan Field.

Hastings also hosted a regional last season, and was set to again this season before the American Legion's national department announced the cancellation of regional tournaments and the World Series event earlier this month.

At the time of the cancellation, Brent Hagel-Pitt, the Nebraska Legion baseball program coordinator, said the group "will continue to monitor the situation, and based off of local and state government guidelines, we'll make a determination on our season as they announce new guidelines."

