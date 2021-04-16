HAC tournament title win caps off dominant week of baseball for Archbishop Bergan

It may have been a rainy evening at Den Hartog Field, but lightning didn’t strike a third time for Lincoln East.
The top-seeded Spartans had intense seventh-inning comeback wins over Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Pius X to advance to the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final, and they gave second-seeded Archbishop Bergan a late test as well.
However, the Knights held strong and relied on a dominant six-inning effort from starting pitcher Landon Mueller to win Friday's HAC final 4-2 over No. 5-rated Lincoln East.
“At least to my knowledge it’s the first time we’ve won it in school history,” Archbishop Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “That’s a pretty big deal when you’re talking about first times, and we want this to lead us down the road to other goals ahead of us that we want to accomplish.”
The conference title brought a sweet celebration from a Bergan team that is playing its best baseball of the year. The Knights (9-2) defeated Class A No. 1 Millard South 4-3 on Monday before avenging their only two losses of the season in wins over No. 6 Lincoln Southwest and No. 5 Lincoln East (13-5).
“It’s been a good week of baseball for us; our kids showed up on Monday really locked in and ready to go,” Hayden said. “We knew we had a big week of baseball ahead of us, so we’re really pleased with the level of baseball we’re playing right now.”
Three games in two days stretched both teams' pitching staffs, and that was clear when Lincoln East starter Grant Springer walked the first two batters of the game before giving up a two-RBI single to Sam Gifford. The Spartans pulled a run back via a Cooper Erikson RBI double, but that was all the scoring they managed off Mueller.
While relief pitchers such as Ryan Clementi and AJ Evasco pitched Lincoln East out of trouble late in the game, so did Mueller in what was his first varsity start of the season. A combination of strong off-speed pitches and well-placed fastballs helped Mueller strike out seven batters while allowing just three hits.
“That’s his first varsity start, and he ends up winning the conference tournament championship game. He worked his butt off this winter and has gotten so much better from last summer, and a lot of that work paid off tonight,” Hayden said.
Four errors also cost Lincoln East dearly on a cold night where the Knights only had six base hits of their own. After beginning the season 10-1, East has now lost four games in the last two weeks. The comeback wins against Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Pius X were important in keeping the Spartans on track, but head coach Mychal Lanik said this week’s games gave them plenty to work on.
“I’m proud of the way our kids fought all weekend long,” Lanik said. "We’re not playing our best baseball right now and I think that’s really obvious, but we’re battling. We just have to get back to some little things like swinging it better and fielding it better, and when we do that, I think we’ll give ourselves a chance.”