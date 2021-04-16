HAC tournament title win caps off dominant week of baseball for Archbishop Bergan

Three games in two days stretched both teams' pitching staffs, and that was clear when Lincoln East starter Grant Springer walked the first two batters of the game before giving up a two-RBI single to Sam Gifford. The Spartans pulled a run back via a Cooper Erikson RBI double, but that was all the scoring they managed off Mueller.

While relief pitchers such as Ryan Clementi and AJ Evasco pitched Lincoln East out of trouble late in the game, so did Mueller in what was his first varsity start of the season. A combination of strong off-speed pitches and well-placed fastballs helped Mueller strike out seven batters while allowing just three hits.

“That’s his first varsity start, and he ends up winning the conference tournament championship game. He worked his butt off this winter and has gotten so much better from last summer, and a lot of that work paid off tonight,” Hayden said.

Four errors also cost Lincoln East dearly on a cold night where the Knights only had six base hits of their own. After beginning the season 10-1, East has now lost four games in the last two weeks. The comeback wins against Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Pius X were important in keeping the Spartans on track, but head coach Mychal Lanik said this week’s games gave them plenty to work on.