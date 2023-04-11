The high school baseball season is not even a month old yet, so many coaches, including Lincoln Pius X's Troy Charf, are focused on fundamentals more than anything.

But Charf appreciated the bounceback nature of his team in a 9-5 come-from-behind win against Lincoln Southwest in a HAC Tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Sherman Field.

The Bolts shook off two deficits in the win — 4-0 after 1½ innings, and 5-4 after 5½.

"We fell down early and we were able to answer back a couple of different times against a good team," Chark said. "That battle was good to see."

Trailing 5-4 headed to the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bolts reeled off five runs to run away with the win.

Jesus Yanez delivered the tying hit to score Thomas Neal, and the Bolts went ahead on a bases-loaded walk. After a passed ball scored another run, Ian Woita added extra insurance with a two-run single.

The teams were tied 4-4 after three action-packed innings. Lincoln Southwest got it started with a three-run first inning, which was aided by a two-run single by Carter Baete.

But Pius X quickly found an answer, scoring three runs in the second inning. The Bolts started the inning with back-to-back hits but didn't need another hit to score their runs, using a groundout, a passed ball and an error to score.

Jack Richeson hung on for Pius X on the mound to earn the win. He gave up five runs but only two were earned, and he scrapped his way through six innings before turning the ball over to Woita, who got the final three outs.

Chark noted that Richeson may not have had his best feel for his pitches Tuesday, but he kept his team in contention — and lasted six innings, which is valuable in tournament play.

"It didn't look like he had his best stuff, but he just competed," Chark said. "The goal is to get deep into the game, and leave with a chance for your team to win, and he did that."

Trent Buda had three hits for Lincoln Southwest, while a pair of Bolts — Brandon Weigel and Woita — had two hits.

Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln Northeast 2: The Knights started quickly and didn't relent to run away with a lopsided quarterfinal triumph.

Southeast racked up 11 hits, and scored five runs in the second inning — then added six more in the third.

Three Southeast batters combined for 10 RBIs — Max Buettenback (four), Will Jesske (three) and Mx Dills (three).

Columbus 7, Grand Island 4: In another quarterfinal Tuesday, unranked Columbus upset No. 3 Grand Island.

Discoverers pitcher Jack Faust pitched around 10 hits to allow just three runs, lasting six innings in the win. He had nine strikeouts.

Columbus scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull ahead for good when Jarrett Bell cleared the bases with a two-out double.