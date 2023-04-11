Lincoln East rolled into the 2023 season with just three seniors on its roster after graduating 10 a year ago.

There were some growing pains, evidenced by a 4-2 start. The youthful team had some offensive struggles in the stretch and the pitching was still finding its groove.

Since a 5-0 loss to Grand Island two weeks ago, the No. 2 Spartans have ripped eight straight wins and won the Millard West Invitational over the weekend by defeating three rated opponents.

East opened up play in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday afternoon with a 10-0 victory over Norfolk at Den Hartog Field.

"We did not start the season exactly how we wanted to," coach Mychal Lanik said. "We have faced some good arms that made things tough on us, but our boys have just stayed the course and we are playing good baseball right now."

The young Spartans' bats have been on fire which kickstarted the winning streak, averaging almost nine runs a game.

It was on display again in the win over the Panthers with six in the first inning, three coming on a home run from Troy Peltz. AJ Evasco and Alex Wilhelm also drove in a pair of runs in the contest.

The biggest thing for the hitters, Lanik said, was getting the confidence back up.

"Our coaches got on us after that Grand Island game but we started to lock it in more," Evasco said. "Our whole team just clicked. We started to hit baseballs, hit line drives, locking it in more in (batting practice) and getting going."

With the high-flying hitting, East has not needed a lot from the pitchers, but the rotation has developed into one of the best in the state.

Five hurlers have an earned-run averages lower than 2.50, led by Carter Mick's 1.11. The three starters — Mick, Paul Shortridge and Chase Nelson — in the Millard West Invite threw a combined 14⅓ innings with just three earned runs.

Keith Knaack pitched four shutout innings Tuesday.

"We don't have a ton of guys that will rack up high strikeout numbers, but we mix pitches in different counts and tell guys to compete," Lanik said. "We don't give other teams a lot of things for free. ... Those pitchers have bought into what we are trying to do and it has been really good."

All the momentum is blowing in East's favor. It is still April and with the strides the Spartans have made thus far, it is a squad that can make noise in the postseason.

The Millard West Invite showed they could compete with everyone. East is the overwhelming favorite heading into the semifinals and championship of the HAC tournament on Wednesday too.

For now though, Lanik is still focused on the big picture rather than the now.

"To get these wins against really good, well-coached teams says a lot about our program and where we are now," he said. "But they don't hang banners for winning tournaments in April. We just have to keep getting better every day and see where we are at in four or five weeks."

Lincoln East takes on Lincoln Pius X in the first semifinal on Wednesday at noon. Lincoln Southeast-Columbus will follow that with the championship in the evening. All three are at Den Hartog Field.