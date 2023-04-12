Lincoln East will play for a HAC baseball championship after dispatching Lincoln Pius X 10-4 in a semifinal game Wednesday.

The Spartans started fast. They scored five runs in the first inning and didn't trail after that. Garrett Springer helped the rally with a two-run double.

East also benefitted from a strong pitching performance from Carter Mick, who threw five scoreless innings.

With the win, East advances to the HAC championship game, which will be played later Wednesday. The Spartans will play the winner of the other semifinal between Columbus and Lincoln Southeast.

