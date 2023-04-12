Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast will play for a Heartland Athletic Conference baseball crown after both teams won semifinal games Wednesday at Den Hartog Field.

The Class A No. 2 Spartans took down Lincoln Pius X 10-4 in the first semifinal. Garrett Springer got East started with a two-run double that fueled a five-run first inning that the Spartans didn't look back from.

Southeast's semifinal game was a little less breezy. It overcame a 4-1 deficit by scoring four runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth to beat Columbus 8-4. Max Dills homered for the Knights.

East and Southeast will play at approximately 5:30 p.m. The game ensures a new HAC champion after Southwest triumphed last year.

Check back for updates to this story

Photos: Southwest, Pius X meet up in HAC baseball quarterfinal