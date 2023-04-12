Abortion debate begins today; Population growth goes to Nebraska's largest counties; Husker Garcia-Castaneda enjoying ‘blank slate’ under new staff.
Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast will play for a Heartland Athletic Conference baseball crown after both teams won semifinal games Wednesday at Den Hartog Field.
The Class A No. 2 Spartans took down Lincoln Pius X 10-4 in the first semifinal. Garrett Springer got East started with a two-run double that fueled a five-run first inning that the Spartans didn't look back from.
Southeast's semifinal game was a little less breezy. It overcame a 4-1 deficit by scoring four runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth to beat Columbus 8-4. Max Dills homered for the Knights.
East and Southeast will play at approximately 5:30 p.m. The game ensures a new HAC champion after Southwest triumphed last year.
Photos: Southwest, Pius X meet up in HAC baseball quarterfinal
Pius X's Ian Woita (24) throws a ball to first base against Lincoln Southwest during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Reese Kortum (left) dives for second base as the ball flies by Lincoln Southwest's Karter Chamberlain during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Trent Buda (14) loses his lid while being tagged at first base against Pius X during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Karter Chamberlain (8) throws a ball to first base against Pius X during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Jack Richeson (14) throws a pitch against Lincoln Southwest during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Landon Lewis (2) and Caden Ransom (7) celebrate after a run against Pius X during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Trent Buda (14) is tagged while sliding into first base by Pius X's Reese Kortum during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Luke Reiling (19) slides home to take the lead against Pius X's Ian Schrieber during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Max Bugbee (left) slides home for a score against Lincoln Southwest's Matthew Humphrey (18) during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Jesus Yanez (22) chases down Lincoln Southwest's Jack Jurgensen (6) for a tagged out during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Landon Lewis (2) slides home against Pius X's Ian Schrieber during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Jack Richeson (14) reacts after striking out a Lincoln Southwest batter during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Cade Vanis (3) reacts after scoring against Lincoln Southwest during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
