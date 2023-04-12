Class A No. 2 Lincoln East boasts one of the best pitching staffs in the state. It needed all it could get from those arms Wednesday to lift a league crown.

Paul Shortridge came on in relief in the fourth inning of the Heartland Athletic Conference championship game and allowed Lincoln Southeast to score the game-tying run in the fifth.

Shortridge, a junior left-hander, needed to pitch one of his biggest innings in the seventh too, with the Knight’s best hitters coming up. All he needed were three outs.

He made a fantastic grab on a sharp liner up the middle and threw to first to turn a game-ending double play to lift Lincoln East to a 5-3 win against Lincoln Southeast at Den Hartog Field.

“Max (Buettenback) and Will (Jesske) are great hitters and I knew that,” Shortridge said. “I was just trying to keep the ball low, mix pitches and let my defense behind me make plays and I was just lucky it came right back to me.”

Shortridge finished his relief outing with 3⅓ innings and one run on four hits with a pair of strikeouts for the win. Starter Connor Johnson was solid too, allowing two runs in the first 3⅔ innings.

That dominance, including Carter Mick’s outing in the semifinal earlier Wednesday afternoon, comes a lot from how good the offense has been, according to Shortridge.

“It’s really helpful when our offense goes out there and puts runs on the board in the first inning,” Shortridge said. “They have been able to do that a lot recently, credit to those guys. It makes our job easy as pitchers, we just throw strikes and let our defense play.”

One of those hitters, Troy Peltz, put together a strong tournament. He hit a three-run home run in the quarterfinal win on Tuesday and a double in the first inning plated two Wednesday.

But it was a pair of runs in the fifth that broke a 3-3 tie — a hit from Mason Gaines and Jeter Worthley scoring on a pickle play.

After a big tournament over the weekend, Peltz thought the difference at the plate for the hitters in the HAC tournament was to keep their cool.

“Just being loose,” he said. “Just keeping our head level, staying within ourselves, not getting too big and just doing what we do.”

In a tight battle, it was tough for the Lincoln Southeast pitching to keep pace.

The Knights, unlike most teams in the tournament, played a doubleheader on Monday. The championship game Wednesday night was the fifth game in three days and the seventh contest in the last six.

Coach Montana Jones was proud of how his team fought to stay in the game despite being shorthanded.

“That was the message before the game, just compete, be in it at the end and find a way to win,” Jones said. “We just came up a little short and get through the next couple weeks and be on the other side of this.”

This is not the end for either team, especially for East. The Spartans have cemented themselves as legit championship contenders. This tournament is just the start of that.

“I think we got a lot left in the tank,” Peltz said. “We are looking forward to (the state tournament) but we are staying level and staying within ourselves and just being us.”

