Starting pitcher Aydin Palmer struck out 14 across six innings of work as Florence, South Carolina, downed Carpet Land (Lincoln East) 3-0 late Thursday in the opening game for both teams at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

Florence, the South Carolina state champion, got all the offense it would need in a rocky top of the first inning for Carpet Land, scoring two runs on no hits thanks to three walks, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly.

Carpet Land came back to load the bases in the bottom of the frame, but couldn't convert in what would become a theme for the Lincoln squad all night.

The Rugs (50-11), had a runner cut down at the plate on a squeeze bunt attempt in the fourth after Tanner Peterson was hit by a pitch and went to third on Kai Burkey's double. After Landon Sandy drew a walk to load the bases again, another strikeout ended the threat.

Florence (31-5) added an insurance run in the sixth on a two-out single from cleanup hitter Brody Cook.

"We just got beat by a better team today. We got beat by a really, really good pitcher," Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. "We threatened in the first, we threatened in the fourth, the fifth and the sixth. We just couldn't get that hit like we have all spring and summer."

The early runs were plenty for Palmer, who had 11 strikeouts through four innings. Eight of Lincoln East's nine hitters struck out at least once, with Garrett Springer (2-for-3) the only player to not punch out.

Palmer's 14 strikeouts were a single-game record for the event.

AJ Evasco, Peterson and Burkey had Carpet Land's other hits.

Rugs starter Carter Mick danced around trouble all night, allowing just the two first-inning runs despite walking seven and hitting two batters. Mick allowed three hits and struck out five before leaving the game in the fifth inning due to pitch count rules.

"I don't think he's put four guys on once all spring or summer, and he puts the first four guys on to start the World Series," Lanik said. "But for him to give us a chance is exactly who Carter is.

"He was outstanding after that versus a really, really good lineup."

The game didn't end until after 11:30 p.m. Central (12:30 a.m. in North Carolina) after rain earlier in the day put the tournament behind schedule.

Originally scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start, the contest didn't get going until 9:05 p.m. The game before Carpet Land's lasted three and a half hours, and the event's opening ceremony took place before Carpet Land and Florence could take warmups.

"It's tough, because it's hard to balance as a coach — what do you need to do with your team?" Lanik said. "We tried to keep them off their feet as much as possible."

Carpet Land is off Friday before taking on Brooklawn (New Jersey) Saturday afternoon and Cedar Rapids (Iowa) on Sunday.

All-state baseball: How each first-team Super-Stater earned their spot (𝑷) 𝑫𝑹𝑬𝑾 𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑬𝑴𝑬𝑹, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑷) 𝑹𝒀𝑨𝑵 𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑹𝑨𝑯𝑰𝑳𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 (𝑷) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑰𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑾𝑨𝑪𝒁𝒀𝑲, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 (𝑷) 𝑪𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑲, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑪) 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑹 𝑪𝑨𝑷𝑬𝑪𝑬, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑮𝑹𝑶𝑺𝑺 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑲𝑨𝑳𝑬 𝑭𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑻𝑨𝑰𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑪𝑨𝑴 𝑲𝑶𝒁𝑬𝑨𝑳, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑻𝒀𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑳𝑬𝑾𝑰𝑺, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑨𝑱 𝑬𝑽𝑨𝑺𝑪𝑶, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑴𝑨𝑿 𝑩𝑼𝑬𝑻𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑩𝑨𝑪𝑲, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑬𝑳𝑰 𝑺𝑴𝑨𝑳𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑬 𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑶𝑵, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑻𝑼𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑩𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑾𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹, 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵-𝑳𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑵𝑰𝑪𝑲 𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑬𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑬𝑹, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑲𝑨𝑰𝒁𝑬𝑹 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑬𝑵𝑯𝑨𝑮𝑬𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑱𝑬𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯𝑳𝑬𝒀, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻