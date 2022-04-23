From Yankee Stadium to Sherman Field, baseball shapes father-son connection for Joba and Karter Chamberlain

As he gazes out on the same field where he used to play his high school baseball, Joba Chamberlain is filled with memories.

Whether it was Tuesday nights spent playing for Lincoln Northeast or sweaty summer evenings of American Legion ball, Chamberlain had his share of memorable nights at Sherman Field.

Long after his high school eligibility ran out, Chamberlain is still making memories at the same place. Now, it’s with his son.

On Friday night at Sherman Field, three generations of Chamberlains all took up shop down the first-base line, eager to see sophomore Karter Chamberlain continue his first season of varsity baseball.

“It was kind of a moment where I was taken back as a father, because my dad was watching his grandson and I was watching my son like he did with me,” Joba Chamberlain said. “It was one of those moments where you just kind of stop and be thankful that as a family we’ve gotten to share some pretty cool moments on this field. Hopefully, Karter will give us many more of those.”

Karter Chamberlain has the height, demeanor and talent you’d want to see in a young ballplayer. He came into the season as a shortstop but has played some second base and first base, too.

It’s no surprise that Chamberlain has shown he can contribute as a pitcher, too, often making the same dominant relief pitching contributions that his dad was well known for.

“I’ve kind of been born to be a pitcher, and I like being up there because it feels like I can control the game,” Karter Chamberlain said. “I was just thrilled to make the team this year because we have great coaches and I was excited to be a part of a program that’s been state contenders pretty much every year.”

It’s no exaggeration from the youngest Chamberlain to say he’s been born to play baseball. Karter was born when Joba was a junior in college, and he followed his dad along every step of his professional baseball journey. With a lack of youth baseball fields in downtown New York City, most of Karter’s earliest baseball lessons came at Yankee Stadium.

He doesn’t remember much from his dad’s time with the Yankees, but rest assured that those memories are something that Joba will never forget. In particular, he recalls a time when a 4-year-old Karter was catching pop flies in the outfield during a pregame batting practice.

One fly ball missed his glove, hitting the young Chamberlain square in the nose, resulting in a lengthy nosebleed. After it happened, Joba Chamberlain wasn’t sure.

Would his son love baseball or be afraid of it now?

Then, young Karter ran around the bullpen proudly displaying his first “baseball bleed," leaving little doubt — father and son had a bond over baseball that will never go away.

“He’s had a lot of great mentors because when you’re in a clubhouse you have 25 dads,” Joba Chamberlain said. “He got to see the World Series and go on the (parade) float with me, but subconsciously I didn’t really think that he would pay attention that much; for him, it was just normal. Now that I get to see him play I know that he really was paying attention.”

The lessons of team spirit, dedication and focus seem to be some of the most important ones Karter Chamberlain learned from his days in MLB clubhouses. He’s humble too, making sure not to constantly let his teammates know that he’s taken ground balls with the likes of Robinson Cano, Derek Jeter and Miguel Cabrera.

Having seen what his dad accomplished, Karter Chamberlain has big baseball dreams of his own. For now, that starts with making a deep state tournament run at Southwest and securing some college baseball opportunities for the near future.

And through it all, he can always count on his family’s support. Whether it’s a regular-season high school game or MLB game on TV, baseball is always a part of the Chamberlains’ daily lives.

“Whenever we can get to a baseball game and watch any team play it’s a great experience for both of us,” Karter Chamberlain said. “We argue a little bit about what goes on, but I usually lose those arguments; he has a bit more experience.”

He may try to keep a low profile at Karter’s games, but that’s the thing about how much Joba wants his son to succeed — he’s at every game.

Not long ago, he was the fire-throwing pitcher who excited the crowds. Now, he’s the proud father who can look out on the baseball diamond and always find something to smile about.

“It’s so different than when I played because I could control it then,” Joba Chamberlain said. “It’s just so fun watching him succeed, have fun and grow as a player and a person. I’m just very proud of him as a father because he’s become his own person and he doesn’t shy away from the big situations.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

