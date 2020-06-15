From badminton to football, a look at where things stand with the return of sports in Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baseball and softball players have been practicing since June 1.

Basketball and soccer players learned last week that they can have individual workouts starting immediately. On July 1, you can start tackling your buddies on the football field and playing five-on-five on the hardwood.

Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to relax some restrictions when it comes to sports. On Monday, state officials announced that contact sports can begin July 1.

If you're trying to keep score, here is where things stand:

These sports are allowed now:

Badminton, baseball, bowling, crew/rowing, curling, dance, flag football, rodeo, softball, swimming, track and field, volleyball.

Note: Baseball and softball contests can begin Thursday.

These sports can be played beginning July 1:

Basketball, boxing, cheerleading, football (tackle), gymnastics, hockey, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, soccer and wrestling.