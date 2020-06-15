From badminton to football, a look at where things stand with the return of sports in Nebraska
From badminton to football, a look at where things stand with the return of sports in Nebraska

  • Updated
Legion baseball tryouts

Players trying out for Lincoln East's junior legion team, Schaefer's, run through drills June 1 at Lincoln East. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Baseball and softball players have been practicing since June 1.

Basketball and soccer players learned last week that they can have individual workouts starting immediately. On July 1, you can start tackling your buddies on the football field and playing five-on-five on the hardwood.

Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to relax some restrictions when it comes to sports. On Monday, state officials announced that contact sports can begin July 1.

If you're trying to keep score, here is where things stand:

These sports are allowed now:

Badminton, baseball, bowling, crew/rowing, curling, dance, flag football, rodeo, softball, swimming, track and field, volleyball.

Note: Baseball and softball contests can begin Thursday.

These sports can be played beginning July 1:

Basketball, boxing, cheerleading, football (tackle), gymnastics, hockey, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, soccer and wrestling.

What else do we know?

The NSAA will allow schools to hold camps, clinics and summer leagues beginning June 18 for all sports except basketball, football, soccer and wrestling.

With Monday's announcement on contact sports, it's likely the NSAA will announce prior to July 1 a summer plan for contact sports.

The contact sport announcement pretty much assures that the Shrine Bowl will be played in Kearney on July 11.

With several protocols now in place, Shrine Bowl remains a go, but one big hurdle remains

 

Concerned about COVID-19?

