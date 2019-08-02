Fremont rolled to an 8-0 victory over Gretna in the first game of the best-of-three series American Legion Class A championship at Gretna on Friday.
Dillon Dix allowed just three hits and racked up five strikeouts, tossing all seven innings to earn the victory. Dix also went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Eli Herink and Austin Callahan hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fifth. Herink added a triple and three RBIs in his two-hit performance, while Callahan added two doubles and two RBIs.
Game 2 is at 2 p.m. Saturday in Fremont.