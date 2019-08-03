For the first time since 1943, Fremont is an American Legion state champion.
Fremont won 9-3 over Gretna on Saturday in Gretna in the third game of the the best-of-three American Legion Class A championship series after dropping Saturday's Game 2, 7-4.
Fremont took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning in Game 3 with RBIs from Austin Callahan, Dillon Dix and Nick Herink. Donnie Mueller hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth that extended the lead to 5-0.
Gretna scored twice in the top of the fifth and on a solo homer from Zach Wiese in the sixth, but it was all Fremont the rest of the way.