OMAHA — Fremont wasted little time cranking up its offense in a 13-6 win over Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) Monday night in the Class A American Legion state tournament at Creighton Prep.
Two first-inning runs were aided by six more in the second as Fremont jumped on Anderson Ford starting pitcher Aiden Bishop to remain unbeaten in the American Division double-elimination tournament.
RBI singles by Mitchell Glause and Brody Sintek plated runs in the first. And the floodgates opened with six runs on four hits and five walks in the next frame.
“We played pretty well,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “We had a good night offensively, ran the bases well and played good defense.”
Hayden credited his veteran team for being calm, focused and ready to play from the opening pitch.
“Our guys haven’t panicked all season. We’re a very senior-laden team, and panic can’t be part of our makeup," he said
Finding themselves trailing 8-0, Anderson refused to quit. A pair of RBIs by Bradyn Haspenpflug and Gavyn Leitschuck plated runs in the second inning.
Anderson Ford closed to within 10-6 in the sixth after Justin Lottman, Peyton Meier and freshman Cooper Wesslund each drove in runs. But Fremont pitcher Brennan Callahan wiggled out of the jam by getting pinch-hitter Matthew Mangels to fly out to center.
“We didn’t come out with the same energy we’ve been playing with lately,” Anderson Ford assistant coach Rich Bishop said. “A big part of our success has been throwing strikes, and we didn’t do that well,either. But credit to them, they (Fremont) hit the ball well.”
Fremont tallied 13 hits on the night, with shortstop Austin Callahan leading the way going 4-for-5. Anderson Ford pitchers issued 10 walks to aid the Fremont cause. Dawson Glause picked up the win on the mound.
With the win, Fremont assured itself a spot in Wednesday’s championship game as the last remaining unbeaten team. However, Fremont will play Tuesday against Elkhorn South at 7 p.m. Anderson Ford and Millard South will meet at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
Despite the loss, Bishop expects his players to come back fighting.
“We’ve been talking a lot about changing cultures,” Bishop said. “We’re not going to leave on a negative. This group has accomplished too much this summer to leave on a bad note.”