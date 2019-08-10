Bryant (Arkansas) eliminated Fremont from the Mid-South Legion regional on Saturday, winning 5-4 at Duncan Field in Hastings.
Bryant's starter Will Hathcote went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out five batters on his way to the win.
Austin Callahan hit a home run for Fremont over the right-field wall. Callahan's homer is the 168th in the history of Duncan Field and just the 46th by a Legion player. The first home run at the ballpark since 2011 and the first in a regional since 1976.
Bryant will face either Hastings in an elimination game or Festus (Missouri) in the championship. Festus has clinched a spot in the title game.