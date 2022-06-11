Former Pius X star Helman is one step away from the big leagues, but his pro journey threw a curve

In a twisted way, Michael Helman felt relief when he broke his arm.

"To an extent, I was almost put out of my misery," Helman recalled this week. "Oh my gosh, it's finally over.

"Restart."

It was the summer of 2019, and for the first time in his life, baseball wasn't coming easily to Helman. He starred at Pius X High School and was the Journal Star Super-State honorary captain in 2015. Growing up, he was routinely a top player on youth teams.

He was playing in Fort Myers, Florida, at the high-A level in the Minnesota Twins' organization, which drafted Helman in 2018. It dealt Helman his first schedule with more than 100 games on it and he worked to grow accustomed to a daily routine centering around a baseball game.

He was hitting just .197 through 82 games. The strikeouts were up, the slugging down. Then he broke his arm.

Helman had caught lightning in a bottle playing the back-end of a minor league schedule shortly after signing his pro contract in July 2018.

Helman joined fellow draftees in Tennessee and found immediate success. He needed just 12 games —.375 batting average and two home runs — to earn his first promotion to low-A Cedar Rapids in the Midwest League. He took that in stride, too.

Helman hit .355 in 27 games with the Kernels, bringing his batting average to .361 through his first 39 pro games.

Nothing to it, right?

"I guess it was just more of the realization that I was, I was playing professional baseball, and you know, I was gonna be traveling all over the country," Helman recalled.

But, in 2019, Helman was struggling, and not just on the baseball diamond.

"I mean, that was the first time that I had to deal with like, failure," Helman said.

"I feel like I didn't know how to handle it. But I had guys around me that were they're basically just like, stick in there. ... Just like emotionally, mentally, physically, just drained. Throughout the entire season."

Helman's injury was season-ending. However, he assumed he'd be back on the field in a few short months after his arm healed, preparing for another go-around in the Twins' organization.

Instead, COVID-19 dealt a twist, completely wiping out the 2020 minor league season, leaving Helman to dwell on disappointment even longer.

The lost season put prospects across the country in a precarious position. Focus solely on baseball, and you might not have a consistent income. Pick up a part-time job, and maybe your swing loses its rhythm or your curveball doesn't spin the way it did.

As for Helman, he went back to College Station, Texas. That's where he spent his junior season of college, hitting .369 with six home runs to earn Southeastern Conference honors at Texas A&M, vaulting his name onto the radars of MLB evaluators.

Helman worked out in the top-notch facilities one expects from a Power Five baseball program rooted in the south. He rehabbed his arm with trainers he had long-established relationships with and drilled with old buddies.

"Those guys (trainers) are awesome at their jobs," Helman said. "I took my focus off of just like baseball, and I'm just gonna get this thing (arm) healthy and just make sure I'm 100% and I feel like that was that helped me out a lot."

With a fully healed arm as minor league baseball resumed in 2021, Helman reported back to Cedar Rapids (Iowa) to play in the ballpark he shined in during that first summer of pro ball in 2018.

But it wasn't exactly a warm reunion. At least not at first. Helman felt the doubt — that "here we go again" feeling — in his head as he started the season 1-for-17 at the plate.

Eventually, it clicked. Part of Helman's intrigue as a prospect is his power. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he doesn't profile as a slugger, but he popped 19 home runs that season, the seventh-most in the Midwest League. He also played in a career-high 111 games.

He felt comfortable with his swing. Perhaps more importantly, he became more accustomed to the day-in, day-out grind of minor league baseball.

Helman doesn't say it, but this season felt particularly important. At 25 years old, the clock isn't yet ticking, but it wouldn't hurt to get a move on after two-plus years of pro ball.

He started this season at the Twins' double-A affiliate in Wichita, Kan., and turned heads. He hit .278 — to go along with a .478 slugging percentage — and then he got the call up to triple-A St. Paul (Minn.), pulling within one step of the major leagues.

"I mean, was I really expecting that at that point? Not really," Helman said. "But it was awesome."

Helman's entire family lives in Lincoln and the surrounding area. St. Paul comes to Omaha to play the Stormchasers at Werner Park in the first week of August.

Best-case scenario: Helman is up with the big-league club in Minneapolis. But, a summer homecoming doesn't sound too bad, either.

"I heard a lot of people might be tailgating or something," he said.

