Final prep baseball ratings, 5/24

Comments: Millard South was one of the best teams all season, and the Patriots proved it by fighting out of the losers’ bracket to win their first state title since 1980. Millard South and Millard West have been extremely consistent over the past 10 years, with both having long streaks of qualifying for the state tournament. Though they fell short at state, Bellevue West, Lincoln East and Columbus all had their best seasons in recent memory. Elkhorn South and Millard North are just two of the many solid Class A teams that spent time in the ratings or as a contender but failed to qualify for the state tournament.