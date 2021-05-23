Final prep baseball ratings, 5/24

State champions take their rightful place atop the final ratings of the season.
Class A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Millard South (35-5); 1
2. Millard West (28-13); 5
3. Bellevue West (29-6); 2
4. Lincoln East (23-10); 3
5. Papillion-La Vista South (21-10); 4
6. Archbishop Bergan (17-9); 8
7. Lincoln Southwest (19-12); -
8. Columbus (18-15); -
9. Elkhorn South (18-13); 6
10. Millard North (20-11); 7
Comments: Millard South was one of the best teams all season, and the Patriots proved it by fighting out of the losers’ bracket to win their first state title since 1980. Millard South and Millard West have been extremely consistent over the past 10 years, with both having long streaks of qualifying for the state tournament. Though they fell short at state, Bellevue West, Lincoln East and Columbus all had their best seasons in recent memory. Elkhorn South and Millard North are just two of the many solid Class A teams that spent time in the ratings or as a contender but failed to qualify for the state tournament.
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Beatrice (18-7); 4
2. Norris (25-9); 1
3. Omaha Skutt (20-8); 6
4. Ralston (22-9); 7
5. Elkhorn (20-12); 2
6. Central City/Fullerton/Centrua (20-7); -
7. Hastings (20-7); 3
8. Bennington (16-11); 5
9. Omaha Roncalli (12-10); 9
10. Waverly (14-13); 8
Comments: Norris spent the majority of the season as Class B’s top team, but the Titans fell short of the ultimate goal. Instead, a talented Beatrice team that began the season on a long unbeaten run managed to overcome a tough district performance. The Orangemen won the school’s first baseball state title. Both Elkhorn and Hastings would have liked to have won more games at the state tournament, but they’re quickly becoming postseason regulars. Central City/Fullerton/Centura picked up a win in its first-ever appearance at state, while Omaha Roncalli and Waverly round out a competitive season.