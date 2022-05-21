Final prep baseball ratings, 5/22

Both the Class A and Class B state tournaments delivered exciting action all week long, and the championship games brought some big moments for the rightful winners.
1. Millard West (31-6) | 1
2. Millard South (26-10) | 4
3. Lincoln East (27-5) | 3
4. Creighton Prep (29-7) | 2
5. Elkhorn South (19-10) | 5
6. Lincoln Southeast (23-8) | 6
8. Omaha Westside (18-16) | 10
9. Bellevue West (17-12) | 9
Comments: Millard West had to continually fight for its spot along the way, but the preseason No. 1 Wildcats end the year as state champions thanks to an incredible title game victory. The Wildcats won 16 of their last 17 games to end the season, with the only loss coming to Millard South at the state tournament. The Patriots certainly earned their way to the championship game, and Lincoln East wasn’t far away from knocking out the eventual state champions in the semifinals. Prep also had a strong year, with four of the Junior Jays’ seven losses this season coming to Millard West and Millard South. District champions Elkhorn South and Lincoln Southeast both picked up wins at state to remain in fifth and sixth, while wild cards Kearney and Omaha Westside went 0-2 at state. Bellevue West and Gretna had key winning streaks during the season but couldn’t overcome strong opponents at districts.
Millard West players rush on to the field after AJ Tauber (not pictured) hits a walk-off home run to defeat Millard South in the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
1. Elkhorn North (24-11) | 4
3. Omaha Skutt (21-8) | 1
4. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (22-4) | 5
9. Omaha Gross (18-9) | 9
10. Platte Valley (18-6) | 7
Comments: Elkhorn North’s pitching led the Wolves to a state title, but it was a difficult regular-season schedule that prepared them for it; seven of their 11 losses were to state tournament teams from Class A or Class B. Second place belongs to Waverly for an incredible run that saw the Vikings go from unranked before districts into the Class B title game. Omaha Skutt drops from first to third, but it’s worth noting that the SkyHawks hadn’t lost to a Class B opponent prior to districts; Waverly, Elkhorn and Elkhorn North handed Skutt losses after that. Central City/Fullerton/Centura made a strong run through the losers’ bracket by eliminating Norris and Elkhorn. The Titans had a strong regular season but fall several spots after going 0-2 at state. Bennington is in a similar situation after the Badgers went 5-4 against state tournament teams during the regular season but missed out on state with a district loss. Beatrice and Elkhorn keep their places after winning district tournaments and their first-round state tournament games. Platte Valley was one of the few teams to beat Central City this season, with a district loss to Beatrice ending its season.
Photos: Millard West beats Millard South and Lincoln East for Class A baseball crown
Millard West's Maddux Fleck recovers a catch after losing it in the sky during the Class A state baseball championship game against Millard South on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's AJ Tauber grins as he rounds second base during the Class A state baseball championship game against Millard South on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Drew Deremer pitches to Millard South during the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard South's Logan Anderson can't quite make catch in right field against Millard West in the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard South's Max Heard watches as a home run hit by Millard West sails over the center field wall during the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's AJ Tauber throws his helmet off as he heads toward home plate after hitting a walk-off home run to defeat Millard South inthe Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's AJ Tauber (right) stomps his foot on home plate after hitting a walk-off home run to beat Millard South in the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard South's Brayden Hodges during the Class A state baseball championship game against Millard West on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard South's Grant Renken (left) and Brayden Hodges celebrate after tying the score against Millard West during the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's AJ Tauber laughs as he rounds first base after hitting a walk-off home-run to defeat Millard South in the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's AJ Tauber (right) celebrates as he rounds first base after hitting a walk-off home run to defeat Millard South in the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West hoists the the Class A championship trophy after defeating Millard South on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West players rush on to the field after AJ Tauber (not pictured) hits a walk-off home run to defeat Millard South in the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The ball cap of Millard South's Grant Renken falls from his head after attempting to tag out Millard West's Korey Cozad during the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) taps helmets with Rice Whitaker (13) during the Class A state baseball championship game against Millard West on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's AJ Tauber (right) celebrates with his team after his walk-off home run to lead the Wildcats past Millard South in the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Garrett Springer celebrates after hitting a double against Millard West during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East pitcher Cooper Erikson takes a moment during a Class A state baseball game against Millard West on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Keegan Brink tries to tag Millard West's AJ Tauber on a successful stolen base attempt during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch celebrates after scoring against Millard West during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Cooper Erikson delivers to home plate as Millard West's Drew Borner leads off from second base during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's Drew Borner fields a ball hit by Lincoln East during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Keegan Brink throws the ball to first base during a Class A state baseball game against Millard West on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East head coach Mychal Lanik (right) speaks to an umpire during a Class A state baseball game against Millard West on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch (right) throws to first base during a Class A state baseball game against Millard West on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch slides into home plate to score against Millard West during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West pitcher Tanner Wilbeck throws a pitch to Lincoln East during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's Korey Cozad grins during a Class A state baseball game against Lincoln East on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East pitcher Cooper Erikson pitches to Millard West during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's Devin Jones fields a high-hopping ball hit by Lincoln East during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Photos: Elkhorn North beats Waverly in Class B baseball final
Waverly's Payton Engel successfully steals second base plate as Elkhorn North's Nathan Cunningham tries to make the out during the Class B baseball championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Elkhorn North dugout celebrates after scoring a run during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Aden Smith is tagged out while sliding to second base by Elkhorn North's Nathan Cunningham during the Class B baseball championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North pitcher Colin Nowaczyk celebrates during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Brandon Cervania rounds second base during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North pitcher Colin Nowaczyk delivers to the plate during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Easton Manis attempts to make a diving catch during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Ryan Harrahill (right) celebrates with his teammates after recording the final out of the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Payton Engel reacts during the Class B baseball championship game against Elkhorn North on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk is framed between a teammate's jersey and the reflection of a railing during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Kaden Harris attempts to tag out Elkhorn North's Drew Harper, who successfully stole second base during the Class B baseball championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Ryan Harrahill, who recorded the final out of the game, raises his glove while celebrating with his team on the field after defeating Waverly 2-0 in the Class B baseball championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates on the field after defeating Waverly in the Class B baseball championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
