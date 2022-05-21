Final prep baseball ratings, 5/22

Both the Class A and Class B state tournaments delivered exciting action all week long, and the championship games brought some big moments for the rightful winners.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Millard West (31-6) | 1

2. Millard South (26-10) | 4

3. Lincoln East (27-5) | 3

4. Creighton Prep (29-7) | 2

5. Elkhorn South (19-10) | 5

6. Lincoln Southeast (23-8) | 6

7. Kearney (15-11) | 8

8. Omaha Westside (18-16) | 10

9. Bellevue West (17-12) | 9

10. Gretna (16-13) | 7

Comments: Millard West had to continually fight for its spot along the way, but the preseason No. 1 Wildcats end the year as state champions thanks to an incredible title game victory. The Wildcats won 16 of their last 17 games to end the season, with the only loss coming to Millard South at the state tournament. The Patriots certainly earned their way to the championship game, and Lincoln East wasn’t far away from knocking out the eventual state champions in the semifinals. Prep also had a strong year, with four of the Junior Jays’ seven losses this season coming to Millard West and Millard South. District champions Elkhorn South and Lincoln Southeast both picked up wins at state to remain in fifth and sixth, while wild cards Kearney and Omaha Westside went 0-2 at state. Bellevue West and Gretna had key winning streaks during the season but couldn’t overcome strong opponents at districts.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Elkhorn North (24-11) | 4

2. Waverly (16-15) | -

3. Omaha Skutt (21-8) | 1

4. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (22-4) | 5

5. Norris (20-8) | 3

6. Beatrice (18-6) | 6

7. Bennington (15-6) | 3

8. Elkhorn (16-15) | 8

9. Omaha Gross (18-9) | 9

10. Platte Valley (18-6) | 7

Comments: Elkhorn North’s pitching led the Wolves to a state title, but it was a difficult regular-season schedule that prepared them for it; seven of their 11 losses were to state tournament teams from Class A or Class B. Second place belongs to Waverly for an incredible run that saw the Vikings go from unranked before districts into the Class B title game. Omaha Skutt drops from first to third, but it’s worth noting that the SkyHawks hadn’t lost to a Class B opponent prior to districts; Waverly, Elkhorn and Elkhorn North handed Skutt losses after that. Central City/Fullerton/Centura made a strong run through the losers’ bracket by eliminating Norris and Elkhorn. The Titans had a strong regular season but fall several spots after going 0-2 at state. Bennington is in a similar situation after the Badgers went 5-4 against state tournament teams during the regular season but missed out on state with a district loss. Beatrice and Elkhorn keep their places after winning district tournaments and their first-round state tournament games. Platte Valley was one of the few teams to beat Central City this season, with a district loss to Beatrice ending its season.

