Extra Credit, 4/7: A look at some of the top performances from across the state

Big strikeout performances highlight the latest week in high school sports across Nebraska.
Baseball
MaClain Beach and Maddox Meyer, Branched Oak: Combined for a no-hitter and 10 strikeouts against Auburn. Beach also homered.
Jonah Walker, Lincoln Pius X: Struck out 13 against Lincoln Northeast.
Sam Ojeda and Carter Hodge, Lincoln Pius X: Combined to limit Creighton Prep to five hits in 10 innings in a 2-1 win.
Dillion Frank, Omaha Northwest: Five hits, including two doubles, and eight RBIs against Omaha Bryan.
Jackson Blackburn, Beatrice: Three hits and five RBIs vs. DC West.
Reese Schlecht, GAC-SS-WP: Struck out 11 and allowed only one hit in six shutout innings vs. Wayne.
Sam Wragge, Lincoln East: 10 strikeouts against Archbishop Bergan.
Ben Ayala, Elkhorn: Struck out nine in four innings and allowed only one hit against Bennington.
Christian Hobbs, Millard South: Went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored against Kearney.
Payton Engel, Waverly: Went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs against Blair.
Tadan Bell, Columbus: Struck out 10 against Norris.
Blake Closman, Millard North: Homer, triple, single and four RBIs against Papillion-La Vista South.
Brayson Mueller, Norris: Went 4-for-4 with four RBIs against Blair.
Ryan Malone, Bennington: Struck out 13 in a two-hit complete game win against Omaha Gross.
Girls soccer
Mia Hurt, Bennington: Four goals and two assists against Plattsmouth; five goals against Schuyler.
Allie Napora, Papillion-La Vista South: Four goals against Omaha Burke.
Morgan Byrd, Papillion-La Vista: Nine saves in a 1-0 victory against Omaha Westside.
Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East: Three goals against Millard North; four goals against Norfolk.
Tara Tenopir, Waverly: Recorded 14 saves in a 2-1 loss to Blair.
Ainsley Green, Omaha Central: Made 10 saves in shutout win against Millard South.
Sarah Weber, Gretna: Two goals and two assists against Bellevue East.
Rylee Eschliman, Northwest: Had five goals against Holdrege.
Boys soccer
Malachi Wenger, Omaha Concordia: Four goals against Seward.
Braden Lackey, Lincoln Southwest: Three goals and an assist against Fremont.
Javier Baide, Grand Island: Four goals and an assist against Lincoln North Star.
Gabriel Zurek, Blair: Three goals against Waverly.
Connor Kelley, Beatrice: Made 14 saves in a 1-0 shutout of Mount Michael.
Jackson Fluckey, Platteview: Three goals and three assists against Omaha Concordia.