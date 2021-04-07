Extra Credit, 4/7: A look at some of the top performances from across the state

Big strikeout performances highlight the latest week in high school sports across Nebraska.

Baseball

MaClain Beach and Maddox Meyer, Branched Oak: Combined for a no-hitter and 10 strikeouts against Auburn. Beach also homered.

Jonah Walker, Lincoln Pius X: Struck out 13 against Lincoln Northeast.

Sam Ojeda and Carter Hodge, Lincoln Pius X: Combined to limit Creighton Prep to five hits in 10 innings in a 2-1 win.

Dillion Frank, Omaha Northwest: Five hits, including two doubles, and eight RBIs against Omaha Bryan.

Jackson Blackburn, Beatrice: Three hits and five RBIs vs. DC West.

Reese Schlecht, GAC-SS-WP: Struck out 11 and allowed only one hit in six shutout innings vs. Wayne.

Sam Wragge, Lincoln East: 10 strikeouts against Archbishop Bergan.

Ben Ayala, Elkhorn: Struck out nine in four innings and allowed only one hit against Bennington.