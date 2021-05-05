'Everything’s kind of a toss-up' in wide-open Class A districts, and LSW is fully embracing it

The only Lincoln team that will host a district is No. 3 Lincoln East in A-3, a bracket that features Lincoln Northeast, Bellevue East, Columbus and a Creighton Prep team that is surging right now. No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South and No. 5 Millard West round out the district hosts in what seems to be a wide-open weekend of baseball.

“I think everything’s kind of a toss-up right now; one (seeds) aren’t guaranteed anything and twos have to fight like heck just to get to the final,” Vernon said. “Everything’s so wide open and it just seems like every team has at least one guy who can go out and win the game if he’s on the bump.”

This is also the time of year when wild-card points take on a new importance. In addition to the six district winners, the top two teams remaining in the wild-card point standings will also qualify for the state tournament. If all six district hosts were to take care of business, Lincoln Southwest and Papillion-La Vista would be next in line.