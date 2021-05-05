'Everything’s kind of a toss-up' in wide-open Class A districts, and LSW is fully embracing it

When it comes to district baseball, Lincoln Southwest coach Mitch Vernon knows there’s no such thing as an easy win.
The Silver Hawks have been among Class A’s best teams all season and have faced five of the six district hosts during a challenging schedule. While Lincoln Southwest was in line to host a district earlier this season, five losses in its past nine games bumped Southwest to a two seed.
However, seedings are just labels.
For Vernon, what matters most is simply trying to play the best baseball possible at this point in the season. That means things like stealing an extra base, throwing strikes and simply putting balls in play are a big part of Southwest’s aggressive mindset.
“For us to win baseball games, we have to execute the style of baseball that we play,” Vernon said. "When done successfully, we’ve held our own and done some really good things, so it’s kind of going back to what makes us Lincoln Southwest.”
Southwest’s challengers in District A-6 include Lincoln North Star, Kearney and district host No. 8 Archbishop Bergan. Both Kearney and North Star have challenged several top-10 opponents this season, while Bergan has both a quality lineup and pitching staff.
Even the highest-achieving teams in Class A don’t have a clear path to the state tournament. No. 1 Millard South hosts No. 6 Elkhorn South and No. 9 Lincoln Southeast in District A-1, and No. 2 Bellevue West could face either No. 10 Omaha Westside or Lincoln Pius X in District A-2.
The only Lincoln team that will host a district is No. 3 Lincoln East in A-3, a bracket that features Lincoln Northeast, Bellevue East, Columbus and a Creighton Prep team that is surging right now. No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South and No. 5 Millard West round out the district hosts in what seems to be a wide-open weekend of baseball.
“I think everything’s kind of a toss-up right now; one (seeds) aren’t guaranteed anything and twos have to fight like heck just to get to the final,” Vernon said. “Everything’s so wide open and it just seems like every team has at least one guy who can go out and win the game if he’s on the bump.”
This is also the time of year when wild-card points take on a new importance. In addition to the six district winners, the top two teams remaining in the wild-card point standings will also qualify for the state tournament. If all six district hosts were to take care of business, Lincoln Southwest and Papillion-La Vista would be next in line.
There’s no sense in counting on a wild-card berth to the state tournament, so a district championship is naturally the goal for Southwest. The Silver Hawks won the 2020 Lincoln summer Legion championship and they’ve been battle-tested in many games this season. There may be pressure on every baseball team in the state to perform this week, but that’s just a requirement for district baseball.
“Every game has that moment where you have to clutch up and perform,” Vernon said. “If you don’t like that pressure, then don’t play baseball because it’s the wrong sport for you.”
