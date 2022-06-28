‘Events like this are important:’ Lincoln East’s Worthley selected by MLB to take part in Hank Aaron Invitational

Only 7.2% of professional baseball players are Black.

In a few weeks, Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley will take part in an event that aims to change that.

The Lincoln East sophomore has already spent several weeks at major national tournaments in Atlanta and Arkansas with the Nebraska Prospects, but an exciting upcoming opportunity will be a solo venture.

Worthley was selected by Major League Baseball as one of 250 high school players from around the country who will take part in the Hank Aaron Invitational. Named after all-time MLB great Hank Aaron, the event aims to provide African-American baseball players with opportunities and relationships that will help them advance to the highest level of professional baseball.

“It’s pretty special to be participating in an event like this, where they’re trying to promote Black baseball players around the world,” Worthley said. “Events like this are really important for people like me to get in front of the scouts, so it means a lot.”

Increasing diversity from the youth to professional levels has taken on new importance for MLB in recent years. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) released a report in May showing only 7.2% of the players on MLB Opening Day rosters in 2022 were Black. When the institute released its first annual report in 1991, 18% of MLB players were black; the 2022 number is the lowest of any year since, down from 7.6% a year ago.

The Hank Aaron Invitational aims to reverse that trend. The opportunity came about through a connection that Jeter’s older brother, Jalen Worthley, had with a professional scout. The scout offered his recommendation to the MLB, which invited Worthley for an all-expense-paid trip to Vero Beach, Florida, from July 20-25.

The all-star list of former instructors who will likely be returning to the event this year includes Ken Griffey Jr., Dave Winfield, Tom "Flash" Gordon, Eric Davis, Marquis Grissom, Reggie Smith and Delino DeShields.

While Worthley mostly knows Griffey as an all-time legend of the game and a popular character in the "MLB The Show" video game, his father fondly remembers the Hall of Famer’s days of stardom.

“Definitely! That was The Kid!” Chris Worthley said.

Attending the invitational will require Worthley to miss a tournament with his Prospects teammates, but his coach fully approved the chance for Worthley to build relationships and open up doors for the future.

“I try to put the team before anything else, but he said it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Worthley said.

Indeed, that’s something the young Lincoln East catcher is looking to most of all — the chance to build relationships with fellow Black baseball players. Termarr Johnson, Druw Jones and Elijah Green are three of the top-10 prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft, and all three of them are former participants in the program.

In a few years’ time, it’s possible the connections Worthley makes in Florida could set him up with some great friends or even a career in professional baseball.

“Meeting some guys that you’ll know are going to be big-time later on will be a great experience. The interactions are going to be what I’m almost looking forward to most,” Worthley said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.