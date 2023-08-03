One big swing of the bat by AJ Evasco turned the game around Thursday night for the American Legion team from Lincoln East.

The Kansas State pledge belted a three-run homer to lift Carpet Land to a 3-2 win over St. Michael (Minnesota) at the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The victory boosted the Spartans to 49-8 and kept them in the winners bracket of the double-elimination event. Carpet Land, 2-0 in its first regional appearance, moves on to a 7 p.m. game Friday night.

“That was a great win for us,” coach Mychal Lanik said. “We’re going to hang in here as long as we can.”

The game was a pitcher’s duel between the Mikes’ Zack Hlinsky and the Spartans’ Chase Nelson. The two battled through four scoreless innings before St. Michael broke through with a two-run fifth.

Carpet Land put runners on second and third with two out in the bottom of the inning. That brought up Evasco, who blasted a 1-1 pitch over the right-center field wall.

“Talk about having the right guy up at the right time,” Lanik said. “AJ got a good pitch to hit, and he crushed it.”

Nelson struck out the side in the sixth and then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to finish off his five-hitter. He struck out seven and walked two in a 100-pitch performance.

Lanik said it was an impressive effort by a pitcher who wasn’t originally going to start.

“Carter (Mick) wasn’t quite ready, so we pivoted to Chase,” the coach said. “He turned in a great effort against a really good hitting team.”

Hlinsky was the hard-luck loser, also giving up five hits while striking out four.

The Mikes fall into a losers bracket game Friday at noon against Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

