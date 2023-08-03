One big swing of the bat by AJ Evasco turned the game around Thursday night for the American Legion team from Lincoln East.
The Kansas State pledge belted a three-run homer to lift Carpet Land to a 3-2 win over St. Michael (Minnesota) at the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The victory boosted the Spartans to 49-8 and kept them in the winners bracket of the double-elimination event. Carpet Land, 2-0 in its first regional appearance, moves on to a 7 p.m. game Friday night.
“That was a great win for us,” coach Mychal Lanik said. “We’re going to hang in here as long as we can.”
The game was a pitcher’s duel between the Mikes’ Zack Hlinsky and the Spartans’ Chase Nelson. The two battled through four scoreless innings before St. Michael broke through with a two-run fifth.
Carpet Land put runners on second and third with two out in the bottom of the inning. That brought up Evasco, who blasted a 1-1 pitch over the right-center field wall.
“Talk about having the right guy up at the right time,” Lanik said. “AJ got a good pitch to hit, and he crushed it.”
Nelson struck out the side in the sixth and then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to finish off his five-hitter. He struck out seven and walked two in a 100-pitch performance.
Lanik said it was an impressive effort by a pitcher who wasn’t originally going to start.
“Carter (Mick) wasn’t quite ready, so we pivoted to Chase,” the coach said. “He turned in a great effort against a really good hitting team.”
Hlinsky was the hard-luck loser, also giving up five hits while striking out four.
The Mikes fall into a losers bracket game Friday at noon against Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Photos: Carpet Land plays Elkhorn South for an American Legion state title
Carpet Land's Garrett Springer enjoys a slice of watermelon during a break in the action against Elkhorn South during the Class A American Legion championship game on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Owen Laessig (6) and Carpet Land's Paul Shortridge wait for their chance to bat against Elkhorn South during the Class A Legion hampionship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Garrett Springer looks toward the mound after scoring against Elkhorn South during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land starting pitcher Chase Nelson delivers to the plate during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Crew McDonald throws a pitch against Carpet Land during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land players watch from the dugout as their team bats in the first inning during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land players huddle up before taking on Elkhorn South in the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Carpet Land players line up for the before the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Sar
The ball slips from the glove of Carpet Land's Kai Burkey (2) as he attempts to tag out Elkhorn South's Carson Rauner during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land's AJ Evasco recovers to make the catch after the ball slipped from his glove during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Ryan Clementi (left) fires a throw to first base in an attempt to make a double play as Elkhorn South's Luke Hoskinson slides in during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Ryan Clementi fires off a throw to first base in an attempt to make a double play as Elkhorn South's Luke Hoskinson (7) during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Connor Preble (left) slides back to first base ahead of a pickoff attempt by Carpet Land's AJ Evasco during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Legion Baseballs wait to be taken out of the box ahead of the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
The ball slips from the glove of Carpet Land's Kai Burkey (left) as he attempts to tag Elkhorn South's Carson Rauner during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
