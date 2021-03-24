Emphasis on pitching helps Millard South shut down Lincoln Southwest

Errorless baseball is always good baseball and for Millard South, that certainly rang true Wednesday as the No. 5 Patriots used a flawless defensive performance and dominant pitching to cruise by No. 9 Lincoln Southwest 6-1 at Dan Hartog Field.

Pounding the strike zone was a big emphasis over the offseason for Millard South and that showed as the Patriot pitching staff gave up only one run while starter Nate Moquin threw five scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

“We’ve been preaching since we started back in January throwing bullpens to fill up the strike zone to contact and let your defense do the work,” said Millard South coach Greg Geary.

In terms of offense, it only took one big inning by the Patriot batting order to blow the game open. After scoring the opening run in the second inning, Millard South exploded for five runs in the fourth, led by an RBI double by Braden Cannon and later a two-RBI single by Brayden Smith.

“I just thought our approach was much better,” said Geary on the fourth inning. “We stayed in the middle of the field and we just did a good job of piercing a few hits together.”

Will Johnson had the lone RBI for the Silver Hawks in the sixth.