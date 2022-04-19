Emergence of pitching ace, consistent team offense lead No. 10 Southeast to 10-5 win over No. 8 Fremont

FREMONT — Heading into the 2022 season, the only uncertainty for the Lincoln Southeast baseball team was about who would step up as its pitching ace.

As of mid-April, that uncertainty no longer exists. In a pitching matchup of Division I-bound commits, Southeast junior Max Buettenback struck out eight batters in five innings of work to pick up the win while the Knights chased Fremont starter Carter Sintek from the game after he allowed seven runs.

With the help of efficient small ball early in Tuesday night’s contest, Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast leaned on Buettenback’s pitching to earn a 10-5 win over No. 8 Fremont at Schilke Field.

Buettenback also picked up a win in his last outing on the mound, a come-from-behind win over Lincoln North Star in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, and his pitching remained at a high level one week later.

“I told him before the game that we had everyone available for today, and that he needed to give us five solid innings,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “He did just that because he always puts us in a good position.”

Sintek managed to drive in two of Fremont’s (9-5) runs with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate that might have led the Tigers to a late comeback attempt if not for the 12 runners Fremont left stranded on base. On the other side of things, Lincoln Southeast (13-4) continued the offensive success that has been a hallmark of its recent winning efforts.

The Knights have now won 10 of their last 11 games dating back to March 31, a stretch in which Southeast has scored seven or more runs in every contest. That continued against Fremont with the help of some well-executed small ball early on.

Jake Appleget and Mitt Lashley both turned attempted sacrifice bunts into infield singles during a three-run second inning when Southeast scored its runs on a fielder’s choice and two passed balls. It was more of the same in the third inning as Will Jesske scored on a fielder’s choice after hitting a triple, and the Knights soon took a 5-1 lead on another passed ball.

It was only when Jesske came around to hit again in the fifth inning that a player on either team managed to take advantage of a strong wind blowing out to left field. With dimensions of 325 feet in the left-field corner and 369 in the gap, Jesske roped a no-doubt two-run homer to left field for a 7-1 lead.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the state, so we had to come out and show what our offense can do,” Jesske said.

Jesske went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of extra-base hits, and Lashley was 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead Southeast’s offense. The Knights had 13 hits and four walks, making for another game in which Southeast’s approach at the plate went according to plan.

“We worked on bunting live in practice yesterday and it definitely paid off,” Jones said. “I like how we’re doing offensively right now, and that’s a big win for us.”

While both HAC teams failed to make the tournament championship game last week, Southeast’s close loss to Kearney is the only blemish on the team’s record in the past three weeks. Fremont has now dropped three games in a row.

