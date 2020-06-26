Elkhorn's offense finds its swing against Sampson Construction in Peterson Tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While its pitching and defense have kept it in games, runs have been hard to come by for the Elkhorn American Legion seniors baseball team so far this season.

After scoring five runs in its last three games combined, it came as a relief to Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright that his team jumped out to a 4-0 lead during the first inning Friday. As has been the case all season, Elkhorn’s pitching and defense did the rest in a 6-2 win over Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) at Den Hartog Field in the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament.

Elkhorn quickly jumped on Sampson starting pitcher Garrett Salisbury, lacing back-to-back singles before Trey Frahm’s triple brought in two runs. A sacrifice fly and an error scored two more runs to give Elkhorn a 4-0 lead.

“That just set the tone for us, we did a nice job of coming out strong, but I felt like we probably relaxed a little bit too much after that,” McCright said.

After beginning the game with three consecutive hits, Elkhorn managed just two more hits over the next five innings as Sampson tried to ease back into the game. Sampson got on the board in the second inning when Alex Gable led off the inning with a single before scoring on a wild pitch.