Elkhorn's offense finds its swing against Sampson Construction in Peterson Tournament

While its pitching and defense have kept it in games, runs have been hard to come by for the Elkhorn American Legion seniors baseball team so far this season.
After scoring five runs in its last three games combined, it came as a relief to Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright that his team jumped out to a 4-0 lead during the first inning Friday. As has been the case all season, Elkhorn’s pitching and defense did the rest in a 6-2 win over Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) at Den Hartog Field in the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament.
Elkhorn quickly jumped on Sampson starting pitcher Garrett Salisbury, lacing back-to-back singles before Trey Frahm’s triple brought in two runs. A sacrifice fly and an error scored two more runs to give Elkhorn a 4-0 lead.
“That just set the tone for us, we did a nice job of coming out strong, but I felt like we probably relaxed a little bit too much after that,” McCright said.
After beginning the game with three consecutive hits, Elkhorn managed just two more hits over the next five innings as Sampson tried to ease back into the game. Sampson got on the board in the second inning when Alex Gable led off the inning with a single before scoring on a wild pitch.
Elkhorn and Sampson tacked on runs later in the game, but both sides missed opportunities. Sampson stranded two runners in the first inning and could have struck for more when it loaded the bases in both the second and fourth innings, but it only managed two runs.
While Elkhorn managed few hits, it failed to convert opportunities from six walks into runs later in the game.
“Our biggest weakness is that we need to score more runs,” McCright said. “… We hit OK today but we also left a lot of guys in scoring position and didn’t do our job.”
Tournament play continues for both teams on Saturday; Sampson will take on Waverly while Elkhorn will play a morning doubleheader against Waverly Empire Netting and Fence and Union Bank.
“Two good teams tomorrow but I think the biggest thing is to continue doing our thing and compete on the mound. We have to find ways to execute and score more runs,” McCright said.
Union Bank's game against Waverly was postponed with Union Bank leading 3-2 after three innings.
Union Bank scored three times in the second inning, twice off wild pitches.
The game will be played at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Union Bank vs. Waverly, 6.26
