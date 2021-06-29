Elkhorn's Drew Christo named Nebraska Gatorade player of year

An active summer continued for Elkhorn's Drew Christo, who was named the Nebraska Gatorade baseball player of the year Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-handed pitcher was 5-2 with a 0.43 earned-run average. The senior struck out 92 in 48 2/3 innings while leading Elkhorn to a 20-12 record and a spot in the Class B state tournament. Christo also posted a .341 average at the plate with five homers and 39 RBIs.

Off the field, Christo carried a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom. He was the president of Elkhorn's chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a three-year member of the National Honor Society and was a math and science tutor at his school.

Christo, who is signed with Nebraska, was named honorary captain of the Journal Star's Super-State baseball team and was tabbed the Journal Star's boys athlete of the year.

He's expected to be selected in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft. Christo was in Cary, North Carolina, over the weekend for the MLB Draft combine.

