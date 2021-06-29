 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn's Drew Christo named Nebraska Gatorade player of year
0 Comments
topical

Elkhorn's Drew Christo named Nebraska Gatorade player of year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Super-State baseball portrait, 6.2

Elkhorn's Drew Christo is the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain after leading the state with 92 strikeouts and attracting the attention of major-league scouts.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

It’s time to announce the winners of the 2021 Prep Sports Awards. These high school athletes have had amazing seasons this year and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.

An active summer continued for Elkhorn's Drew Christo, who was named the Nebraska Gatorade baseball player of the year Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-handed pitcher was 5-2 with a 0.43 earned-run average. The senior struck out 92 in 48 2/3 innings while leading Elkhorn to a 20-12 record and a spot in the Class B state tournament. Christo also posted a .341 average at the plate with five homers and 39 RBIs.

Off the field, Christo carried a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom. He was the president of Elkhorn's chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a three-year member of the National Honor Society and was a math and science tutor at his school.

Christo, who is signed with Nebraska, was named honorary captain of the Journal Star's Super-State baseball team and was tabbed the Journal Star's boys athlete of the year.

He's expected to be selected in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft. Christo was in Cary, North Carolina, over the weekend for the MLB Draft combine.

Journal Star Academic All-State: A list of the 2020-21 honorees
Boys athlete of year: Sure, Christo excels in three sports, but his numbers off the field may be more impressive
Much like his fastball, Drew Christo knows only one speed. The Super-State captain will soon see where it takes him
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Pirates vs. Rockies be the highest scoring game today?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News