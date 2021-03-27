Elkhorn South rides newfound pitching success to Thunderbolt Invitational crown

Despite a roster loaded with college recruits and Division I commits, Class A No. 10 Elkhorn South didn’t start the 2021 season with much success.
The Storm went 1-4 in their first five games of the season but may have turned a corner at the Thunderbolt Invitational this weekend.
Lopsided 9-1 and 12-1 wins over Lincoln Northeast and Waverly put Elkhorn South into Saturday’s championship game, where the Storm defeated Lincoln Pius X 4-3 at Densmore Field to win the tournament crown.
“The energy is definitely different in the dugout,” Elkhorn South coach Brandon Dahl said. “The guys are starting to play a little more loose and be themselves, so that takes a little bit of the pressure off.”
A big difference in Elkhorn South’s (4-4) three-game winning streak has been a turnaround in its pitching performances. The Storm allowed 40 runs in their first five games but surrendered just five in three games over the weekend.
Starting pitcher Alex Thomas allowed an early run that gave Lincoln Pius X (3-3) a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but he bounced back by retiring 11 consecutive batters from the second to fifth innings as the Storm built a narrow 2-1 lead.
Lincoln Pius X starter Sam Ojeda was just as effective on the mound as he struck out seven batters in 4.2 innings and allowed just three baserunners. The Thunderbolts managed to knock Thomas out of the game in the sixth inning when Josh Moore’s RBI single gave Pius X a 3-2 lead.
However, the Thunderbolts gave the lead right back in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a pair of ill-advised throwing errors. Elkhorn South’s 4-3 lead was safe in the hands of relief pitcher Landon Goeser, who picked up the win as he struck out three batters in 1⅔ innings of work.
“Our pitchers this whole tournament did an amazing job, and that’s kind of where we’ve been struggling early in the season,” Dahl said. “Everybody’s second round on the mound has been awesome so far, and we’re hoping to continue that.”
No. 2 Norris 18, No. 1 Elkhorn 7: Norris hasn’t had a ton of big innings so far this year, but that changed Saturday.
Class B No. 2 Norris scored seven runs in both the second and seventh innings during an 18-7 win over top-ranked Elkhorn in the Lincoln Pius X Invitational third-place game.
The Titans scored two runs in the top of the first before Norris’ (5-1) big second inning gave it a 9-1 lead. Overall, Norris walked seven times and had 15 base hits as both Jagger Amend and Kale Consbruck finished with three RBIs.
“We took advantage of walks and found a few barrels at the right time,” Norris coach Sean Bartholomew said. “Elkhorn’s got a ton of good arms and I was really happy with the way we competed in the box.”