Elkhorn South rides newfound pitching success to Thunderbolt Invitational crown

However, the Thunderbolts gave the lead right back in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a pair of ill-advised throwing errors. Elkhorn South’s 4-3 lead was safe in the hands of relief pitcher Landon Goeser, who picked up the win as he struck out three batters in 1⅔ innings of work.

“Our pitchers this whole tournament did an amazing job, and that’s kind of where we’ve been struggling early in the season,” Dahl said. “Everybody’s second round on the mound has been awesome so far, and we’re hoping to continue that.”

No. 2 Norris 18, No. 1 Elkhorn 7: Norris hasn’t had a ton of big innings so far this year, but that changed Saturday.

Class B No. 2 Norris scored seven runs in both the second and seventh innings during an 18-7 win over top-ranked Elkhorn in the Lincoln Pius X Invitational third-place game.

The Titans scored two runs in the top of the first before Norris’ (5-1) big second inning gave it a 9-1 lead. Overall, Norris walked seven times and had 15 base hits as both Jagger Amend and Kale Consbruck finished with three RBIs.